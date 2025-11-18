Leeds United are keeping an open mind over the sale of their prized assets in the January window, with sources explaining the circumstances in which Willy Gnonto could be lured away and with the Whites in need of attacking reinforcements of their own.

The Italy forward has endured something of a stop-start season with the Whites since promotion to the Premier League, making four appearances in the competition so far, three of which were starts. Having now recovered from the calf injury which sidelined him since mid-September, Gnonto will be hoping to earn a recall to the Leeds United matchday squad, which takes on Aston Villa at Elland Road on Sunday.

However, his long-term future at Elland Road remains open to some speculation and, with just one assist to his name so far this season, Leeds are keeping themselves open to all possibilities ahead of the January window.

To that end, sources claim Leeds would listen to offers for Gnonto if the price is right – and potentially see the chance to cash in on the 13-times capped Italy international as an opportunity to fund their own spending plans in January.

Speaking about the dilemma facing Leeds, transfer insider Dean Jones told TEAMtalk: “This is going to be a transfer window of opportunism and there are clubs who have been tracking Gnonto, wondering if he is finally going to leave. I expect someone to try their luck, and I have a feeling the player will have his head turned if a big enough side comes in for him.”

Jones continued: “Leeds would sell him at the right price, I’m pretty sure of that.

“I get the feeling he’s a player they would now sell and then reinvest because they really are looking for some new life in their attack.

“Primarily that would be in the shape of a striker, but I wouldn’t rule out any player with attacking nous at this point because the club’s hierarchy know they have left the team short of options up top.”

DON’T MISS ⚪🔵🟡 Farke told one thing he needs to avoid Leeds sack as memories of Jesse Marsch reprieve come flooding back

Would Leeds really sell Gnonto? The difficult PSR dilemma…

The loss of the Italy winger would not go down well with the Leeds faithful, who have put behind the player’s decision to go on strike and try to force a move away in the summer of 2023 after they suffered relegation.

With Leeds digging their claws in, Gnonto has since rebuilt his reputation with a string of fine performances for the club in the second tier.

And while injury has contributed to his stop-start campaign this time around, a sizeable offer for the 22-year-old could potentially convince them to sell.

There is no doubting, though, that Leeds do look a better, more balanced side when Gnonto is in the side.

In his absence, and that of fellow winger, Daniel James, American international Brenden Aaronson has become a regular in Farke’s side, despite question marks over the latter’s ability to perform at the highest level.

But with James also back to fitness and showing during a recent cameo for Wales that he is ready to now push on, Leeds would be left with a real dilemma over Gnonto were a tasty bid to come their way.

The club pushed their PSR limits to the maximum over the summer in spending over £100m to get the squad Premier League ready. Yet, despite that, there is still a feeling that they lack the required X-factor in attack; leaving Farke short on quality options.

Managing director Robbie Evans revealed over the summer that Leeds rejected offers for some of their prized assets, thinking it best to retain their services for now.

However, with Leeds desperate to add more quality options up front, the possibility of selling Gnonto has been thrust back into the spotlight.

Latest Leeds news: Harry Gray exit plan made; Ivan Toney verdict

Meanwhile, sources can confirm that Leeds United will consider letting Harry Gray leave Elland Road on loan in January and that a four-club ‘auction’ to decide who will service the player best will decide his fate, while we can also reveal the likelihood of the Whites recalling the in-form Joe Gelhardt during the winter window.

The teenager has been in the goals for the Under-21s this season, but it seems Farke feels he’s not quite ready for a chance at Premier League level just yet.

If Leeds are to land a new frontman in January, they may need to be prepared to dig deep to add a player of real quality.

However, the Whites can be discounted from the race to sign Ivan Toney in January for three major reasons, sources have explained.

On the flip side, Leeds could look to revisit summer interest in Troy Parrott following the AZ Alkmaar striker’s impressive contributions for the Republic of Ireland in the past week.

That said, sources revealed on Tuesday that two of Europe’s biggest sides have also recently scouted the in-form Ireland striker.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.