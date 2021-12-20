Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur are observing the situation after it was reported that midfield target Nahitan Nandez may have played his last game for Cagliari.

Nandez has been linked with a Premier League move for quite some time thanks to his form for Cagliari. He joined the Sardinian side in 2019 and quickly established himself in their lineup. So far, he has made 88 appearances for the club.

But there are now fears that he may not be making any more. He suffered an injury in their recent game against Udinese, which still needs to be evaluated. With the winter break and transfer window approaching, his time with Cagliari may be up.

That’s according to Calciomercato, who claim several players could be leaving the relegation-threatened side. Despite the club’s poor form, Nandez’s own reputation has not diminished. As such, he has several suitors willing to give him the next step.

According to the report, he could remain in Serie A with either Inter Milan or Napoli. Going from a relegation battle to a title challenge would be quite the step up for the 25-year-old.

Alternatively, he could be presented with a new adventure in the Premier League. The report from Calciomercato reminds that Leeds and Tottenham have been watching him for a while.

Leeds wanted to sign a new midfielder in the summer, but didn’t manage to strengthen the senior side. They have encountered some difficulties since on the pitch and may need January reinforcements to ease their relegation fears.

Tottenham, on the other hand, are in a much more comfortable position – but still not where they want to be. Antonio Conte is always demanding in the transfer market and his first window since becoming Spurs head coach will be no different.

There are several areas they could be looking to strengthen but midfield is one of them.

Nandez can also play as a right-back if needed, so his versatility may be useful for either of his suitors. Furthermore, there is a feeling that he may be available for less than his €36m release clause.

The Uruguay international was already hoping to leave Cagliari in the summer. His agent maintains plans are in place for a winter exit, so only time will tell where he ends up.

Nandez not only midfield target torn between Tottenham and Leeds

The two Premier League clubs are also reportedly competing for another Serie A midfielder.

Injuries have ravaged the Leeds squad this season, and few have hurt more than the loss of Kalvin Phillips. The England ace is the hub of Bielsa’s team and without him, Leeds have looked a light touch in the middle.

Without Phillips, Leeds’ desire to land midfield reinforcements will be stronger than ever. And according to the Sun, they have fixed their gaze on Juventus’ Weston McKennie.

The American international, 23, operates primarily as a central midfielder. He would command a fee in the region of £20m.

Tottenham will provide stiff competition for the Juventus star. They scouted McKennie during Juventus’ clash with Genoa on December 5.

However, a deal won’t be straightforward for either suitor. McKennie is ‘keen’ to stay and fight for his place under Max Allegri. Additionally, he may not be open to leaving Turin to join a relegation scrap with Leeds.

