Tottenham are open to selling Manor Solomon this summer and Leeds are growing increasingly confident a deal will soon be agreed following his impressive loan spell at Elland Road and despite rival interest elsewhere in the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s side have secured automatic promotion to the Premier League and victory against Plymouth Argyle in their next fixture would see them lift the Championship title.

Leeds are now stepping up their preparations for the summer transfer window and TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that they plan to sign Solomon permanently from Tottenham.

We understand that Spurs are open to Solomon’s sale, as they look to generate funds for a crucial transfer window of their own. They want to strengthen in multiple areas, and that will happen whether under-fire manager Ange Postecoglou stays or goes.

Solomon signed for Tottenham on a free transfer in summer 2023 but failed to nail down a spot in their starting XI last season after being blighted by injuries.

However, after signing for Leeds on loan last summer the Israeli international has performed well, notching nine goals and 12 goals in 38 Championship games, playing a major role in their promotion and making the left-wing spot his own.

And with Tottenham not planning to reintegrate Solomon into their squad – something that is great news for Leeds – a move to seal his permanent signing is expected to go through in the coming weeks and with the winger himself also understood to have indicated his willingness to sign permanently for Premier League Leeds.

Manor Solomon settled in Leeds; open to Elland Road stay

Having nailed down his position in the Leeds side, his goal contributions and performances have fully vindicated Farke’s decision to bring him in last summer.

Now the Whites are very keen on signing him permanently, and the fee that Tottenham will demand is expected to be within reach for them, as Spurs’ priority is to get him off the books.

Solomon has always indicated that he would like to stay at Leeds if they seal promotion, and now that is secured, a permanent switch to Elland Road is on the cards.

The winger has settled into the Roundhay area of the city, where he is often spotted in local bakeries buying bagels.

Solomon’s fiancé, Dana Voshina, is also very happy in Leeds – another indication that his priority will be to stay with the Yorkshire club.

However, sources have informed TEAMtalk that Leeds will face competition for the winger’s signature.

As we revealed on March 12, Everton have kept an eye on Solomon’s performances this season, although it’s unclear whether they’ll launch a formal bid as they are considering other winger targets.

Solomon has interest from other Premier League sides and some in Europe but Leeds are in the driving seat.

Club-to-club talks between Leeds and Tottenham are set to take place in the coming weeks and the newly-promoted Whites hope to make him one of their first signings of the summer.

