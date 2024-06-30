Archie Gray’s ‘change of heart’ over joining Brentford has opened the door for Tottenham to lead the race for the Leeds United star.

Gray caught the footballing world’s attention after starring for Leeds in their run to the Championship Play-off Final this season – which ultimately ended in calamity as they lost 1-0 to Southampton in the showpiece match at Wembley.

However, his displays at right-back for Daniel Farke’s men – despite honing his craft as a midfielder – attracted interest from a whole host of English top-flight teams.

And with the Whites failing to secure an immediate return to the Premier League, following their relegation to the Championship, that meant they had to sell one of their best players to comply with profit and sustainability rules.

While wingers Crysencio Summerville, who was Leeds’ top scorer this term and the Championship player of the year, and Wilfried Gnonto – who tried and failed to secure an exit earlier this season – were the most likely candidates to be sold, academy product Gray was also an option.

Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe, of the 49ers Enterprises, said last month there would be “trade-offs” this summer in the transfer window.

When asked about the future of the 18-year-old Gray, he told BBC Radio Leeds: “I can’t talk on specific players right now. But if I can paint the big picture for you, there are certain things that we need to do and we will make sure we are fully compliant with profit and sustainability, as we always have been, and there are certain trade-offs that we have to make.

“We’ll have to think about if the chemistry of the squad is right – which players fit us, what we’re trying to be and what we want to look like – versus which players don’t fit.

“We have to sit down as a leadership team with Daniel [Farke] to figure out which ones and how we manage all that. So that will be taken into account as well as some of the profit and sustainability complications we have.

“I’m really excited with what we could do. I’m excited about the fact we have a full off-season – an extra five weeks to start planning our player squad strategy.”

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United and more, were admirers of the teenager but things have moved very quickly since then.

On Saturday, it looked like Gray was going to move to Brentford for a fee in the region of £35m, with the England Under-21 international set for a medical.

The following day, however, Leeds rejected the Bees’ offer, sparking relief amongst the club’s somewhat exasperated fanbase.

Tottenham favourites to sign Gray

But that did not last long as The Athletic reports Tottenham are primed to secure his services. David Ornstein’s report states discussions between the two teams are ongoing and there is an ‘expectation’ a deal can be struck – though nothing has been finalised.

Gray reportedly underwent a medical at Brentford on Saturday after agreeing personal terms but the teenager has since had a ‘change of heart’ and is leaning towards Spurs.

The youngster will reportedly hold talks with Tottenham – who have been monitoring his situation for months – on Sunday and while personal terms are ‘not yet in place’, a move there is the most likely.

For Leeds fans, they will hope if Gray does go, they may be able to get centre-back Joe Rodon in return, following a successful loan spell at Elland Road this term.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be struck and when this will be sorted, with fears growing that Leeds need to sell before the end of year accounts deadline on June 30; else a points deduction could follow.

Just as with Brentford’s failed move, this transfer may have a few more twists and turns yet.