Leeds United will assess their goalkeeper situation once the season is over, with Illan Meslier under scrutiny and a replacement or signing to provide competition possible for the Whites this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

The French shot-stopper has had an inconsistent season and made a crucial error in Leeds’ 2-2 draw with Swansea City last weekend, which has seen them drop to second in the Championship table.

Leeds’ hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League are under threat, with third-placed Burnley only behind them on goal difference with seven games remaining.

A lot of the Whites’ transfer business this summer will depend on whether they seal promotion, but TEAMtalk understands that Meslier is not yet guaranteed to be number one next season despite Leeds being well aware of his potential.

Last summer, the 25-year-old was loosely linked with Manchester United as a potential backup to Andre Onana. Fiorentina and Genoa also looked at Meslier, who were willing to offer him bigger wages than he’s currently earning with Leeds.

However, the situation has now changed from Leeds knowing other suitors wanted Meslier, to the club now considering whether they need a different number one if they get into the Premier League.

Leeds still view Meslier as a talented player and believe he can improve further, but his performances this season could force them into a difficult decision.

Liverpool, Chelsea goalkeepers on Leeds radar – sources

Leeds’ focus right now is to raise Meslier’s confidence as they enter into the crucial stage of the season. He will remain Daniel Farke’s main man between the sticks until the end of the campaign, so he has the chance to play a big role in their promotion push and show what he is capable of. But TEAMtalk understands that Leeds do have some names on their shortlist if they decide to part ways with Meslier.

Sources state that Liverpool star Caoimhin Kelleher will be one to watch for Leeds if they return to the top flight. The Republic of Ireland international is behind Alisson in the Reds’ pecking order but has proven time and again that he is a solid goalkeeper when called upon.

Kelleher could pursue a new challenge this summer to become a club’s number one, but wants to stay in the top flight in one of Europe’s big five leagues. The chances of him becoming first choice with Liverpool are slim given Valencia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will to join up with the Reds next season.

We also understand that Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic could also be an option for Leeds this summer. The 25-year-old is currently on loan with Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg.

Right now, Chelsea aren’t engaging with suitors because Petrovic, who has been excellent for Strasbourg, is in a four-way battle to become number one at Stamford Bridge, along with Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen and the incoming Mike Penders.

Chelsea see value in all four and will determine some form of pecking order in pre-season. Petrovic will wait and see what kind of opportunities he has, having played in Enzo Maresca’s style via Strasbourg and stood out all season. But if he isn’t likely to get minutes, he could then become available on the market.

Leeds are alert to that situation but know Petrovic stands a realistic chance, if form if anything to go by, of staying in Chelsea’s plans.

