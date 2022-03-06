Paper Talk: Leeds to test Man Utd resolve with bid for standout star wanted by Prem rivals

Leeds United will bid for a Manchester United star this summer, while Liverpool and Arsenal’s hopes of a deal are in tatters – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

LEEDS EYE JAMES GARNER RAID

James Garner is a summer transfer target for Leeds United, who plan to make a bid for the Manchester United midfielder, according to a report.

The 20-year-old has risen through the Old Trafford youth ranks and is now starring on loan at Nottingham Forest. He first moved there last January following a failed spell at Watford.

But after impressing last term, Garner has returned to the City Ground this campaign and has gone from strength to strength. As a result, he will be in the spotlight come the summer transfer window.

Reports have claimed that Man Utd could integrate him into their midfield plans next season. The Red Devils are increasingly likely to lose Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard at the end of the season.

According to The Sun on Sunday, Man Utd ideally want to send him out on loan to a Premier League club next term. Indeed, Southampton are monitoring that situation.

However, the newspaper reports that Leeds are targeting a permanent swoop for Garner. The Whites have made a midfield signing a priority and RB Leipzig’s Brenden Aaronson is another target.

VIDEO

But the latest report has claimed that Garner would fit into Leeds’ transfer budget. The Whites have scouted him since he initially went on loan to Forest.

In any case, Garner and his representatives believe that he needs to take a step up in his career next season.

Still, a bid from Leeds may disrupt Man Utd’s plans for their rising star midfielder.

Garner has played 52 times in total for Forest, including all but one Championship game this campaign. Forest could yet strike their own deal for him, but that would require promotion.

PAPER TALK – ARSENAL, LIVERPOOL MARTINEZ DEAL UNLIKELY

Lautaro Martinez is unlikely to be leaving Inter amid transfer interest from Liverpool and Arsenal, according to the striker’s agent.

The Argentina international has become one of Europe’s top forwards in the past few seasons at the Serie A club. In fact, he has netted 64 goals in 168 games there.

Martinez’s contract only runs out in 2026 following an extension in October last year. However, there have already been murmurings over a potential exit in the summer.

Indeed, Arsenal are eyeing a bumper new striker signing. They let go of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January and will likely lose Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah in the summer.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been monitoring Martinez closely according to a recent report.

However, the 24-year-old’s agent has now told Calciomercato that an exit for his client this summer looks unlikely.

“He stays with Inter: Lautaro has a five-year contract with Inter, he feels like an Interista. Inter is the team of his heart,” Alejandro Camano said.

“He feels like one more fan, his family is. They have a great time in Milan.

“I can say with certainty: there is no possibility that Lautaro will leave Inter. He is very keen to win with these colours.”

Martinez broke a recent goal drought on Friday, netting a hat-trick in a 5-0 win over Salernitana.

PAPER TALK – LUIS SUAREZ PLOTTING REVENGE

Luis Suarez is planning a move across La Liga to ‘take revenge’ on Atletico Madrid, according to a report.

The Uruguayan has continued his excellent goalscoring record following his 2020 exit from Barcelona. However, his career is approaching another crossroads this summer.

The 35-year-old’s contract runs out at the end of the season and Marca reports that there have been no concrete signs that an extension is on the way.

What’s more, his role has diminished somewhat this season and he has not been a regular starter.

As such, the Spanish newspaper adds that Suarez wants to move to another La Liga club and prove Atletico wrong.

The striker wants to play at the top level for ‘at least’ the next year.