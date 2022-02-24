Kalvin Phillips makes a decision over his Leeds future but hands Marcelo Bielsa a warning, while West Ham secure a crucial deal – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

NEW LEEDS CONTRACT EYED BY PHILLIPS

Kalvin Phillips wants to sign a new contract at Leeds United to take him through to 2026 – but only if they stay in the Premier League, according to a report.

The 26-year-old midfielder has risen through the ranks of his boyhood club to become one of the standout players in Marcelo Bielsa’s team. In fact, his incredible rise has also seen him become an England star.

As a result, Leeds want to tie him down to a new contract, aware of the significant transfer interest in him. Indeed, West Ham reportedly failed with an ambitious late swoop for Phillips in January.

Phillips revealed in December that he wants a new contract at Leeds. He told the Daily Mail: “I just want to focus on getting back fit.

“But I speak to the owner regularly. I want a new contract. I’m very happy here.”

According to The Athletic, though, Phillips will only sign a new deal if Leeds avoid relegation this season.

And they continue to struggle for results without their star man Phillips, who has not played since early December against Brentford.

And they continue to struggle for results without their star man Phillips, who has not played since early December against Brentford.

Leeds have shipped more goals this season – 56 – than they did in the entirety of last season. And it was the 6-0 defeat to Liverpool which took them past that mark.

The Whites had conceded 30 goals in their last 11 matches before the trip to Anfield and Wednesday’s result did not make things any better.

The loss left Leeds 15th in the Premier League. However, Burnley’s 1- 0 win over Tottenham closed the gap between Leeds and the bottom three to three points.

PAPER TALK – WEST HAM TRIGGER BEN JOHNSON CLAUSE

West Ham have triggered a two-year extension option in full-back Ben Johnson’s contract amid significant interest from elsewhere, a report has claimed.

The 22-year-old right-back has impressed after making his breakthrough at the Hammers from their academy ranks. Indeed, he earned a new long-term contract soon after his Premier League debut away at Manchester City in 2019.

Since then, Johnson has made 42 further West Ham appearances. Twenty-nine of those have come in the Premier League, where he made his breakthrough in the 2020/21 campaign.

And he has also impressed in the Europa League, battling with Vladimir Coufal for game time under manager David Moyes. However, concern over his future had arisen at the Hammers – until now.

Johnson’s contract was due to expire this summer, but the Evening Standard reports that the London club have exercised a two-year option on the player.

Not only was he set to move on, but Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool had all registered initial interest.

Johnson starred in wins against Spurs, Liverpool and Chelsea earlier this season. Despite Coufal recently regaining his place, his form has dipped and Johnson could reaffirm his role in Sunday’s clash with Wolves.

PAPER TALK – DANIEL STURRIDGE SUFFERS INJURY WOE

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is struggling to get his career back on track after suffering an injury for new club Perth Glory.

The 32-year-old left Anfield in the summer of 2019 after six and a half years at the club with a mixed track record. He scored 68 goals in 160 appearances, but struggled with injury.

And his poor record of time on the sidelines has not changed since his move to Australia.

Sturridge has only managed five substitute appearances for Perth Glory and missed a golden chance to open his A-League account before missing the target in a defeat to Macarthur FC.

Glory coach Richard Garcia told The Guardian: “I keep trying to bring him back and he keeps breaking down.

“We’ve got to get to grips with it and find out where he’s at. He keeps getting to certain stages.

“We’ll have to wait and see how this one turns up. Hopefully it’s nothing.”