Leeds United have held on to Kalvin Phillips for now, but may have to fend off three European superpowers in the summer – by which point an Arsenal striker transfer is also expected, all according to Tuesday’s transfer gossip.

EURO TRIO JOIN KALVIN PHILLIPS RACE

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have joined the race for Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips, according to the Daily Mail.

But the England international also has admirers in the Premier League, where Manchester United or Liverpool could look to sign him.

Phillips has been a standout performer throughout Leeds’ rise back to the top flight. Since becoming a Premier League player, he has only enhanced his reputation.

The 26-year-old became an England regular at Euro 2020 and continues to attract major suitors, despite already being at his boyhood club.

If Phillips wants to leave those familiar surroundings behind in favour of a more ambitious challenge, there are plenty of clubs waiting to give him such a platform.

According to the Mail, Liverpool are among those on alert for a summer move should Phillips wish to play in the Champions League.

Reports in Spain have spoken of a €40m move, but also rival interest from Real Madrid, showing the stature of club he is now attracting.

The Mail add other European giants Bayern and PSG into contention for his signature. There is a feeling Leeds may prefer to sell abroad if they have to cash in.

But they understandably did not want to sell at all in January. Even so, Phillips will be in the limelight again come the summer.

LACAZETTE’S ARSENAL EXIT PATH BECOMES CLEARER

Alexandre Lacazette was the subject of January interest from Lyon, who will now try to sign him when his Arsenal contract expires. (L’Equipe)

Manchester United refused to let Dean Henderson leave on loan to Watford on deadline day. (Manchester Evening News)

Leeds rejected the chances to take Harry Winks from Tottenham or Donny van de Beek from Man Utd on loan. (Yorkshire Post)

Aston Villa were plotting a £50m bid for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma in January. (Daily Mail)

Man Utd would not let Jesse Lingard leave on loan on Monday despite being open to his exit. (Manchester Evening News)

Leicester wanted to sign Malang Sarr on loan from Chelsea, but couldn’t manage to – just like with Liverpool defender Nat Phillips. (Leicester Mercury)

THIRD TIME LUCKY FOR CHELSEA

Chelsea were rebuffed twice in their attempts to sign Charlton teenager Mason Burstow before striking a deal. (TalkSPORT)

Arsenal missed out on Raul De Tomas because Espanyol would not accept a bid lower than his release clause. (Daily Express)

At the other end of the pitch, the Gunners wanted Samuel Umtiti from Barcelona earlier in the window before his injury. (Daily Star)

Takumi Minamino wants to fight for his place at Liverpool after deciding to stay in January. (Daily Telegraph)

Everton missed out on a reunion with Idrissa Gueye from Paris Saint-Germain late in the transfer window. (The Athletic)

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Newcastle made an unsuccessful move for Atletico Madrid defender Felipe on deadline day. (Cadena Cope)

Aston Villa rejected three January bids for Douglas Luiz, including one on deadline day. They now hope to extend his contract. (The Athletic)

AC Milan will rival Leeds for midfield target Brenden Aaronson in the summer. (Calciomercato)

James McAtee chose to stay at Manchester City rather than go out on loan. (Daily Mail)

Leicester have held positive talks over extending the contract of James Justin. (Leicester Mercury)