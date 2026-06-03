Barcelona are ready to offload Roony Bardghji this summer and Leeds United are among his suitors

Barcelona are prepared to let Roony Bardghji leave this summer, with Leeds United among a growing number of Premier League clubs keen on the highly-rated attacker, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Barcelona are open to a permanent sale despite Bardghji‘s preference being a loan move that would allow him to gain regular first-team football before potentially returning to the Catalan giants.

The Swede moved to the Nou Camp last summer from FC Copenhagen but found his opportunities limited under Hansi Flick owing to Barca’s incredible attacking options, managing just 633 minutes in LaLiga as the Blaugrana defended their LaLiga crown.

However, the 20-year-old remains one of the most exciting young attacking talents in European football and interest in his situation is rapidly intensifying amid a belief that an exit could be on the cards.

As a result, sources understand Leeds are among the clubs well positioned to take advantage.

TEAMtalk understands the newly-promoted side have held a long-standing interest in Bardghji and have continued to track his progress closely. The Yorkshire club view the Sweden youth international as a player capable of adding creativity, flair and goals to their attacking options ahead of their return to the Premier League.

However, competition for his signature is growing…

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Barcelona prepared to sanction exit for Bardghji with Prem interest growing

In addition to Leeds, Aston Villa, Sunderland, Brighton, Brentford and Everton have all made checks on the player’s situation and are monitoring developments closely as Barcelona determine the next step for the winger.

Bardghji has long been regarded as one of Europe’s elite young prospects following his emergence at FC Copenhagen, where he attracted attention from many of the continent’s biggest clubs before securing his move to Barcelona.

Despite his obvious talent, opportunities at Camp Nou are expected to be limited in the short term and that has prompted discussions over a departure.

Sources say the player’s preference would be a loan move that guarantees regular minutes while maintaining a pathway back to Barcelona in the future.

Barcelona’s position is slightly different.

TEAMtalk understands the Spanish giants remain huge admirers of Bardghji and still believe he has the potential to develop into an important player for the club. However, the reality is that Barcelona need to create space within their squad as they continue a major summer rebuild.

The Catalan giants have already secured the signing of Anthony Gordon, while talks are advancing over moves for Julian Alvarez and Bernardo Silva. Barcelona are also keen to retain Marcus Rashford, further increasing competition for attacking places.

As a result, sacrifices need to be made.

Sources have indicated that Bardghji is one of the players expected to move on as part of the club’s summer overhaul, with Barcelona willing to listen to permanent offers should the right proposal arrive.

That difference in approach could prove crucial in shaping Bardghji’s next move.

Leeds remain firmly in the conversation, and their long-standing admiration for the winger could work in their favour, particularly if they are prepared to meet Barcelona’s preferred terms.

In addition to a new winger who can operate as a No.10, Leeds are also chasing a new centre-half this summer, and sources can reveal the Whites are huge admirers of a £26m-rated World Cup-bound star.

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