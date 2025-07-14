Leeds United are still looking to offload as many as 10 players this summer to help free up funds and some much-needed space in their squad for new arrivals, a respected source has revealed – with Jack Harrison likely to be the headline name out the door after a big reveal on his future by a pundit.

The Whites have so far made four new signings this summer as they gear up for the challenge of staying in the Premier League, with Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bournauw and Gabriel Gudmundsson all signing on the dotted line. Despite those new arrivals, the feeling among Leeds fans is that much more is needed at Elland Road if the club are to give themselves a fighting chance of avoiding an instant return to the second tier.

And with a new striker, a goalkeeper, and a number 10 all on their wishlist – not to mention Farke’s wish to add more experience to his midfield – the Whites now face a race against time to get those signings in place before their season kicks off at home to Everton on Monday August 18; now just 35 days away.

While Leeds have so far only spent £30m of their estimated £100m summer budget, Farke and Co are now looking to raise some crucial additional capital by allowing a number of unwanted players and fringe stars to leave.

And according to The Athletic, Leeds are ready to move on as many as 10 players in the coming days and weeks – with unwanted winger Harrison and goalkeeper Illan Meslier the headline names.

In addition, Darko Gyabi, Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt – who all spent time away on loan from Elland Road last season – have all been told they will not feature in the Premier League should they remain on the club’s books this summer, while young talents Charlie Crew and Sam Chambers will be made available for loan deals down the football ladder to try and build up their experience.

Furthermore, Leeds are also open to departures of other first-team squad figures, with offers to be listened to for all of Patrick Bamford, Mateo Joseph and Isaac Schmidt.

Journalist Beren Cross explains: “Should Leeds add further recruits, as is expected, at those players’ positions, they may be tempted to look elsewhere for more minutes.”

Pundit claims Jack Harrison is finished at Leeds as asking price is named

Harrison has been pictured back training at Leeds over the last week after returning from a two-year stint on loan at Everton.

And while the Toffees have been weighing up a move to bring him back permanently, it is thought they are likely to seek a younger, more exciting option than the 28-year-old. All of Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad), Ben Doak (Liverpool) and Omari Hutchison (Ipswich) have been mentioned as options for David Moyes’ side.

However, Harrison is unlikely to be offered a second chance at Elland Road with the club keen to offload the player after he twice activated loan clauses to leave Elland Road, with owners 49ers Enterprises understood to be unimpressed by the decision.

According to Football Insider, Leeds still hope to gain a £10m fee for Harrison, which does seem a touch optimistic after a less-than-fruitful spell at Goodison Park last season.

But in explaining how the 28-year-old has burned his bridges at Elland Road, goalkeeper Paul Robinson told the publication: “He did okay at Everton.

“I was quite surprised that Everton didn’t decide to make that deal permanent, because we know they’re desperately in need of wingers.

“Jesper Lindstrom has also left after his loan, and David Moyes is still looking to bring wingers in.

“I’m sure he [Harrison] remains on that list of players they are considering signing at Everton.

“If they don’t get other potential targets for those winger slots in the team, maybe they will rekindle their interest in signing Jack Harrison.

“His bridges have been burnt at Leeds having gone out to Everton twice on loan, Leeds have moved on.

“Harrison will probably have to move on this summer as well, in search of regular first-team football.”

Leeds transfer round-up: Sean Longstaff decision due; striker bid on hold

Meanwhile, Leeds are still to decide if they will raise their bid for a fourth time to sign Sean Longstaff this summer after seeing a third offer last week fall short of Newcastle’s expectations.

Farke and Co are now set to up the ante for Hoffenheim star Stach amid claims the Germany international can move for a fee of €20m (£17.3m, $23.5m).

Our reporter Darren Witcoop has also revealed Leeds United interest in his Magpies teammate, Joe Willock, though the attacking midfielder has set his heart on a move elsewhere in the Premier League amid claims Eddie Howe is willing to let the star leave for the right price.

In terms of a new striker, Tottenham Hotspur have been given an instant response after reportedly launching an offer for top Leeds target Rodrigo Muniz, and with Fulham insisting on a hefty asking price, it seems to have scared off both sides.

Leeds have also been linked with a move for Lecce’s Nikola Krstovic, but an update in the Italian media now says he has an ‘agreement in principle’ to join Roma.

