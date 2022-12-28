Leeds Utd transfer news: 48-goal attacker well aware of Whites interest as Everton look to muscle in on deal

Leeds United are reportedly at the front of the queue to pounce for a deal to sign a long-standing target – but Premier League rivals Everton continue to lurk with intent as they look to nip in and beat them to the punch.

Jesse Marsch’s side are currently 15th in the Premier League, having lost seven of their 14 games to date. Their season resumes on Wednesday evening with a hugely tricky test against reigning champions Manchester City at Elland Road. But having seen a number of their close rivals beaten this week, Leeds will see the game against City as something of a free hit.

Having sailed so close to the relegation wind last season, Leeds are among the sides likely to be down there again. In order to maximise their chances of survival, the Whites are looking to bolster one or two problem positions in January.

First up, is the signing of a new left-back and a deal for RB Salzburg’s Maximilian Wober is reportedly closing in.

Leeds also want to add another attacking option to their ranks and will look to pounce if the right deal presents itself. To that end, Leeds have a long-standing interest in talented Club Brugge star Noa Lang.

The Dutchman, on Leeds’ radar since the days of Marcelo Bielsa, had the chance to sign Lang in summer 2021. However, Bielsa instead chose to sign Dan James, who has since departed for Fulham on loan.

Lang, though, remains a player of interest to Leeds and reports earlier this week suggested he is agitating for a move away from the Belgian side.

Noa Lang ‘knows Leeds want him’

As such, Leeds reportedly know what it would take to prise Lang away from Brugges. To that end, a fee in the region of £26.4m is likely to persuade Brugge to cash in.

That’s certainly a scenario that Fabrizio Romano can see happening and he claimed last month that the sale of Lang is something the Belgians will consider.

“Linked with Leeds United in the summer, Noa Lang has chances to leave in January, but Club Brugge are in very positive moment now and so they’d only sell in case they receive a good proposal.

“There’s still nothing concrete now, too early – asking price has always been around €30-35m.”

While Leeds remain keen on Lang, they are yet to make a concrete offer for his signature.

But according to journalist Dean Jones, he claims Lang is well aware of Leeds’ interest in him. However, he warns the Whites that they must be wary of Everton, who are also pondering an approach for the Club Brugge star.

“Leeds have been hot on Lang for ages and he’s very aware of their interest,” he told Givemesport.

“But, Everton are looking for creative options, so that might be something to look out for.”

Lang is contracted to Brugge until summer 2025 and has scored 48 goals in 170 appearances over his career.

The 23-year-old also has six caps for the Netherlands, having been included in their 2022 World Cup squad.

