Leeds United are preparing to launch a firm £35m bid for Wolves midfielder Andre, with the Old Gold willing to offload a number of their big-name stars in the wake of relegation and with Rob Edwards hinting at recalling a player who could prove a ready-made replacement in their engine room next season.

The Whites could confirm Premier League safety this weekend after finding form at just the right time in the season. Three wins and a draw in their last five games has all but guaranteed Leeds a place in the top flight once again next season, underlining what an excellent job Daniel Farke has done.

To reach the next level, Leeds are already doing their due diligence on several prospective summer transfer targets.

TEAMtalk has already exclusively revealed news of Leeds’ interest in signing Wolves star Ladislav Krejci, and there is optimism that a deal is there to be done amid our understanding that the talented Czech defender is keen on a move to Elland Road this summer.

However, he’s not the only Wolves star Leeds are keen on and, after we revealed the Whites had also enquired about Matheus Mane, Joao Gomes and Andre, reports in Brazil claim the Whites are ready to step up their interest in the latter by launching a firm bid for his services.

As per RTI Esporte, Leeds are prepared to launch an opening bid worth £35m (€40.5m, $47m) for Andre in a move that would come close to matching the club’s transfer record, which currently stands at the £35.5m paid to Hoffenheim for Georginio Rutter in January 2023.

Despite Wolves’ struggles this season, Andre has stood out as one of the best defensive midfielders in the entire Premier League, having racked up 2496 minutes of action in the competition this season.

And across the campaign, Andre has won over 130 duels, completed 75 tackles, notched 26 interceptions and clocked up an incredible 180 recoveries, all while boasting an impressive 91% pass completion record.

That form shows him as one of the best winners of the ball and would help Farke’s side shut down the opposition on a more frequent basis next season, forming what could prove a rock-solid central midfield partnership with club captain Ethan Ampadu and the impressive Anton Stach.

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Wolves open to sale as Rob Edwards lines up midfield replacement

Wolves, for their part, will not want to lose the 24-year-old, who has earned 13 caps for Brazil during his time at Molineux.

However, with relegation forcing the club to move on some of their prized assets, it would come as no surprise were the former Fluminense star were one of the first names to be moved on.

Indeed, with Wolves preparing for life back in the second tier with their eight-year stay in the Premier League due to end in just three games, the club may already have a ready-made replacement on their books already.

And in Tommy Doyle, who has spent this season on loan with Birmingham City in the Championship, Wolves boss Edwards has already hinted at the 24-year-old being a part of his first-team plans next season.

Revealing why Doyle could play a leading role at Molineux next season, Edwards told the Express & Star: “I know Tommy, I’ve worked with him in my England days with the FA.

“He’s someone that I know pretty well, I know the qualities that he has, and I’ve come up against him in the Championship as well and seen how effective he can be at that level.

“But I don’t want to talk too much about the individuals at the moment, especially as he’s got to concentrate on Birmingham right now and what he’s doing.

“But he’s obviously someone I’m very well aware of and know pretty well.”

With 72 Championship games already under his belt, the former Manchester City academy talent looks a ready-made addition to replace Andre in the Wolves midfield next season.

Andre in demand as Leeds plan clearout

As for Leeds, Andre looks a level above Illia Gruev, who has performed well when called upon this season.

Andre has also been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, with a potential Red Devils swoop being backed by both Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha, per reports in Brazil.

The Whites, meanwhile, could look to finance a move by offloading several unwanted players, one of which now seems destined to move to LaLiga in a £10m deal.

Having also signed one of the league’s best midfielders themselves this season, in Stach, former Leeds star Stuart Dallas has revealed the two key factors that saw the Whites splash out a bargain £17.4m deal.