Leeds United look poised to ramp up their pursuit of Lecce striker Nikola Krstovic, amid claims he has been given the green light to leave the Serie A side, while Daniel Farke has given their 49ers owners a timely reminder about their attacking limitations following reports a hefty offer has been tabled for Leicester winger Bilal El Khannous.

The Whites have brought in seven new faces so far and look altogether much stronger in goal, central defence and midfield heading into the new season. However, it was evidently clear during Saturday’s 1-1 pre-season friendly draw against Villarreal at Elland Road that Leeds United are lacking in attack and need to add much more potency if they are to survive back among the elite.

To that end, we understand Farke is keen to add at least one striker – and potentially two – as well as a left winger before the season begins at home to Everton in just two weeks.

While the trail for Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz has now gone cold, with the Cottagers refusing to sell and sticking rigidly to their £50m price tag, Leeds have been forced to explore other potential options.

Now, one name that was doing the rounds earlier this summer, in Krstovic, appears to be very much back on the radar at Elland Road.

That’s after Tuttomercato namechecked Leeds as serious contenders to sign the Montenegro international, with Leece both willing to sell and with his previous top suitors, Roma, having ended their interest in the 100-goal striker.

The report states: “Nikola Krstovic, on his way out of Lecce, also remains in the background. Roma have definitively withdrawn their interest in the [Montenegrin] striker, having previously pursued him but opted to focus on Evan Ferguson.

“Now, the foreign option remains open, especially the one that could take him to the Premier League, where Leeds are interested.”

At the same time, Africa Foot also reveals Leeds have stepped up the hunt for Leicester winger El Khannous, having met with his agents last week and made clear the bumper salary they are willing to offer him…

Leeds await El Khannous answer as Farke makes feelings clear on new recruits

Per the report, Leeds have offered the Morocco winger a contract worth £50,000 a week to depart the Foxes and move to Elland Road this summer.

And with a clause in his deal allowing him to leave the King Power Stadium following their relegation from the Premier League, the Whites are very much positioning themselves in the mix to snap up the 21-year-old winger.

We understand that the clause is set at £24.5m, and not the £22.5m as previously stated.

However, Leeds are not the only side keen on a deal. Sunderland, who have already been embroiled in quite a few transfer battles with Leeds already this summer are also sniffing around. Tottenham Hotspur, now seeking a replacement for departing club legend Son Heung-min, are also in the mix.

And Africa Foot’s report also states Arsenal retain an interest in the player’s services, having initially identified him as a player of interest back in the January window.

In the meantime, Farke has made it crystal clear that Leeds need to add to their attack if they are to have any chance of avoiding an immediate return to the second tier.

“We are in a good position for the Premier League in the goalkeeper position. Also in the centre of the park we have good options,” Farke told LUTV after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Villarreal. “But it was also obvious we need to do something in the offence – there is also no doubt about this.. we have lost one of our main threats with Manor Solomon and didn’t have many additions so far (up front).”

Defence was also a concern for Farke: “..and also in the full back position – if we have an injury like we have to Jayden Bogle it’s also not that easy.”

With Mateo Joseph – who has asked to leave – now being frozen out and with Patrick Bamford having been told he is not in the manager’s plans, Farke admitted there was plenty to finalise before the window slams shut on 1 September.

“There is still lots of work to do, I can’t promise that everything will be there in time for the first game day, because these players (transfer targets) will also need a few training sessions with us in order to be ready,” Farke added.

“I’d prefer before the first game but really latest (we will bring in the players we need) by the first international break and be really ready and competitive for the Premier League.”

Leeds transfer latest: Solomon frozen out at Spurs; former Arsenal star on offer

El Khannous is not the only Leicester star that Leeds are chasing either, with efforts to land a quality full-back also coming to light.

Another player of interest is Ainsley Maitland-Niles, after it emerged that the Whites have been offered a chance to sign the Lyon star during talks over a deal for Lucas Perri.

Meanwhile, Leeds United have been given fresh hope of signing Manor Solomon on a permanent basis amid claims Tottenham are ready to drop his asking price – while an in-the-know journalist has revealed the four players Farke hopes to sign before the window slams shut.

Leeds’ new No.9? A look at Krstovic’s breakout season for Lecce in 2024/25