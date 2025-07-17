Leeds United have been given hope that a deal is advancing for Anton Stach amid a big claim from a Sky Germany reporter about the Hoffenheim midfielder, while Daniel Farke’s side have also held talks with the agents of a highly-rated Brazilian winger.

The Whites have added four new faces to their squad so far as they prepare to strengthen their squad ahead of the challenge of establishing themselves back in the Premier League, with Gabriel Gudmundsson the most recent addition alongside Sebastiaan Bournauw, Lukas Nmecha and Jaka Bijol. But it seems Leeds United are only just getting started on the new signings front and are now ramping up their quest to seriously strengthen their options.

To that end, a deal for Sean Longstaff has now been agreed and the player is expected to arrive in West Yorkshire in the coming days to finalise a transfer from Newcastle after an improved fourth bid was accepted.

Despite the imminent arrival of the 27-year-old midfielder, Leeds are looking to add another option to their engine room and have also been strongly linked with a move for two-time capped Germany midfielder Stach in recent weeks.

Those hopes escalated on Wednesday after it was revealed by Florian Plettenberg that Leeds had ‘agreed personal terms’ with the midfielder. Now the Sky Germany reporter has raised Leeds’ hopes further by claiming that ‘the feeling at Hoffenheim is that Stach is set for Leeds’ and despite strong competition from elsewhere in the Bundesliga.

Posting on X, he wrote: ‘New talks took place on Wednesday between Leeds and Hoffenheim regarding a possible transfer of Anton Stach.

‘Stuttgart have also registered their interest and held talks.

‘However, the feeling at Hoffenheim is that Stach is set to join Leeds. Hoffenheim have not yet reached an agreement with any club.

‘TSG are demanding €20m + bonuses. As revealed today, Stach has already reached an agreement on personal terms with Leeds.’

That fee of £17.6m, plus add-ons, is within Leeds’ reach and would potentially take their summer spending soaring through the £60m bracket when factoring in Longstaff too.

However, the Whites are far from done there and still want to add more attacking options to their squad and, after the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth confirmed talks over a deal for Brazilian winger Igor Paixao, there has also been an exciting update too on their chase for Fulham’s Rodrygo Muniz…

Leeds keen on landing two Brazilian attackers

Interest in Paixao was first reported earlier this month, with the Feyenoord star thriving in the Eredivisie, where he has 39 goals and 29 assists from 129 appearances.

Now 25, he has also been strongly linked with both Aston Villa and Marseille this summer, while Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in recent times.

However, according to Smyth, Leeds have already held talks with the player’s camp, stating on X: ‘Feyenoord’s Brazilian winger Igor Paixao is one of the left wingers whose representatives Leeds United have spoken to about a possible transfer move.

‘Understand they presented the project to his camp this week.’

A player with Champions League experience (he played 11 times in the competition last season, contributing five goals), any deal, though, has been complicated by the fact that he has recently sustained a muscular injury, set to sideline the player for ‘several weeks’.

Nonetheless, Leeds are very much keen on a deal, and the player is seen as a viable alternative to last season’s loan star Manor Solomon amid claims the Israel international is keen to catch the eye of new manager Thomas Frank at parent club, Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, Leeds are also still keen to land a new No.9 to challenge Joel Piroe, and TEAMtalk reported interest in Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz earlier this summer.

At the time, the Leeds enquiry with Fulham had been met with a terse reply and amid claims the Cottagers had no desire to sell a star unless a bid of around £50m – far and away a club-record fee for Leeds – was put on the table.

Despite that, the Leeds interest has not faded and a new update from LeedsUnitedNews claims the 49ers have made progress in their pursuit of the 24-year-old, and there are now ‘positive signs coming from Muniz and his entourage about a switch to Leeds this summer’.

Leeds transfer round-up: Goalkeeper hunt ramped up; 10 told to leave

Meanwhile, the Whites have made contact with the agents of a quality Ligue 1 goalkeeper – and do have another option from France on their radar after a third option – Newcastle’s Nick Pope – suffered a serious downturn.

With an estimated summer budget of around £100m, Leeds can further aid their quest to strengthen by offloading a number of fringe players.

To that end, Leeds are still looking to offload as many as 10 players this summer to help free up additional funds and with Jack Harrison likely to be the headline name out the door after a big reveal on his future by a pundit.

