Leeds United are in negotiations with Hoffenheim over a deal for Germany international midfielder Anton Stach, while details of the final fee agreed for Sean Longstaff’s signing from Newcastle has emerged, and with interest also being stepped up in a Real Madrid star.

The Whites are looking to bolster their squad with a number of quality options as they steel themselves for the challenge of staying in the Premier League. And having made four key additions so far in the form of Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Gabriel Gudmundsson, Leeds United are pressing ahead with the next phase of their team-strengthening plans.

To that end, it emerged on Tuesday that the Whites have now agreed a fee with Newcastle to sign Longstaff. With Leeds having seen three bids already turned down, a fourth offer has now done the trick and convinced the Magpies to cash in on their homegrown star.

To that end, we understand that Leeds are to pay Newcastle £12m for the 27-year-old, with a further £3m in bonuses, much of which will be owed should the Whites remain a Premier League side at the end of the season.

He is expected to finalise his move to Elland Road by the weekend, with the player now due to undergo a medical once he says his goodbyes to his teammates, where they are currently situated in Austria in a pre-season training camp.

Having already agreed personal terms, the medical will now be the final step before finalising signing number five of the summer at Elland Road.

However, the North Shields-born star will not be their final midfield recruit this summer, and it’s now emerged that talks are also underway over a deal to bring twice-capped Germany midfielder Stach to West Yorkshire.

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, writing on X, Leeds have now ‘agreed personal terms’ with the midfielder and are locked in talks now over striking a deal with the club.

Furthermore, he reveals the Bundesliga side value the midfielder in the €20m (£17.6m, $23.6m) mark – a fee well within Leeds’ reach – though it’s stressed that the Whites are not the only side keen, while any deal will also need to contain bonuses and add-ons.

Leeds also make move for Real Madrid striker

News of Leeds’ interest in Stach will come as no surprise, however, given sources revealed interest in the 6ft 4in midfielder a fortnight ago, with boss Daniel Farke and sporting director Adam Underwood seeing the Bundesliga as a crucial part of their transfer strategy this summer, feeling players there can be picked up for lesser fees than their Premier League counterparts.

The good news does not stop there, either, for Leeds, with the Whites also one of three Premier League sides to have registered an interest in signing Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia, who recently made a big name for himself in the Club World Cup.

Having turned 21 earlier this year, Garcia made the most of the opportunities handed to him by Xabi Alonso by scoring four times and adding one assist in six games at the Club World Cup, finishing top scorer in the competition.

However, with opportunities likely to be limited at the Bernabeu once the new season gets underway, Los Blancos are considering offers to let the striker leave on loan.

We reported last month that the player was of interest to Leeds, as they look to beef up their forward options.

Now, according to TBR Football, Leeds are joined by West Ham and Brentford in having made a loan enquiry with Real Madrid to sign Garcia on a season’s loan.

The report claims Alonso is currently weighing up the best course of action for the young striker, who faces a battle with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick for a starting spot at the Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, Leeds are still looking to offload as many as 10 players this summer to help free up funds and some much-needed space in their squad for new arrivals, a respected source has revealed – with Jack Harrison likely to be the headline name out the door after a big reveal on his future by a pundit.

Elsewhere, the Whites have made contact with the agents of a quality Ligue 1 goalkeeper – and do have another option from France on their radar after a third option – Newcastle’s Nick Pope – suffered a serious downturn.

