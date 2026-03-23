Leeds United could be forced into a summer decision over whether to sell Ao Tanaka after three clubs in Germany registered early interest over a move to bring the popular midfielder to the Bundesliga, and with the Whites’ thoughts on a summer sale also revealed to TEAMtalk sources.

The Japanese star is a hugely popular figure among Leeds United fans, becoming a hugely influential figure in their engine room as Daniel Farke’s side secured promotion back to the Premier League at the second time of asking last season. Costing a mere £2.9m (€3.5m, $4m) from Fortuna Düsseldorf, Tanaka is widely regarded as one of the club’s best value for money signings in recent times.

As a staple of Farke’s side last season, it was felt by club bosses that the 27-year-old star would comfortably adapt to the next level up, and would go on to become a major cog in the side that looked to re-establish itself back among the top flight.

But despite starting the season with a Man of the Match outing against Everton at Elland Road, it has largely been downhill for Tanaka ever since.

While he has appeared in 24 matches across all competitions this season, he has only made seven starts in the Premier League and has been limited to a mere 765 minutes of action in the league, with Farke tending to prefer a central midfield axis of Ethan Ampadu – a player the manager widely regards as the club’s best player – Anton Stach and Brenden Aaronson.

And when the Leeds boss had needed to try something a little different and bolster up his engine room, Farke has tended instead to turn to Ilia Gruev to sit deeper and protect the defence.

As a result, speculation has started to rise that an unhappy Tanaka could look to leave Leeds this summer in a bid to resurrect his career.

And having done some digging into the Japan international’s situation, we can confirm that three German sides have started to do the groundwork, with regard to possible summer moves…

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Three German sides keen on Tanaka deal – Sources

Per our sources, the interest is currently being led by Schalke and Hannover – two sides very much in serious contention to secure promotion to the Bundesliga this season.

Schalke currently sit top of Bundesliga 2 and are seeking a return to the top flight after a two-year absence.

They currently have 52 points from their 27 games played, though only lead the way by a single point from SV Elversberg, while fifth-placed Hannover, who are also keen on Tanaka, sit just three points off top spot in what is a very keenly contested promotion race.

Should either side go on to secure promotion, we understand they would be well placed to step up their hunt to sign the 35-times capped Japan midfielder.

There is also tentative interest from current Bundesliga side, Union Berlin, though sources insist at this stage that Tanaka is just one option they are looking at to bolster their midfield this summer.

We’re also told that, while Leeds are yet to decide whether they would cash in on or not – and much depends on what division the club finds themselves in next season – they are keeping an open mind to his departure, and are not ruling it out at this stage should any proposal be deemed in their best interests.

Tanaka, for his part, feels good enough to play at the top level, and his name is one that remains highly regarded back in Germany.

Leeds, for their part, can expect a pretty tidy profit on their initial investment should they decide to cash in. Tanaka, who has 10 goal involvements (eight scored, two assists) across his 69 appearances for the club, is contracted to Elland Road for two more years after this, through to June 2028.

Latest Leeds news: Talks begin over Man Utd youngster; Buendia link rekindled

Meanwhile, Manchester United have failed to agree a deal with a highly-regarded young winger, paving the way for a move to Leeds United and after a transfer journalist confirmed the Whites had made initial contact over a potential switch to Elland Road.

In other news, Farke could finally get the chance to reunite with one of his favourite ever players at Elland Road this summer, with a source explaining why Emiliano Buendia could be allowed to leave Aston Villa, though with any move would be subject to two conditions.

Elsewhere, with several squad changes expected this summer, we revealed last week the names of the first five players Leeds will likely move on this summer.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.