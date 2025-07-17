Leeds United have set their sights on the signing of an exciting winger after a busy start to the summer window, as Daniel Farke prepares for life back in the Premier League.

The Whites have already brought in four new faces in centre-backs Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw, left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson, and striker Lukas Nmecha. Meanwhile, a deal for Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach could follow.

Leeds‘ business is far from done, however, and reliable journalist Sacha Tavolieri has revealed that they are keen to strike a deal for Feyenoord winger Igor Paixao.

The 25-year-old has been linked with several Premier League clubs this summer, along with Marseille, after impressing in the Eredivisie last season, notching 16 goals and 14 assists in 34 games.

“Leeds United have fully approved a move for Igor Paixão, viewing him as able to make an immediate impact,” Tavolieri posted on X.

#LUFC still hesitant due to €30M + bonuses demanded by Feyenoord, which is prompting internal discussions.

“Leeds aware that Feyenoord have already rejected a bid from Marseille. It’s a complicated deal.”

Leeds United want new winger, striker signings

Leeds are looking to sign a new winger to fill the void left by Manor Solomon, who has returned to parent club Tottenham following a successful loan at Elland Road last term.

Farke was keen to bring Solomon back to Leeds, but recent reports suggest that the Israeli international is keen to fight for a spot in Thomas Frank’s team this term.

Paixao is now the man on Leeds’ radar. Tavolieri’s report suggests, however, that the club are keen to try and drive down his €30million (£25.9m / $34.8m) price tag.

Marseille could yet return with a second bid too after seeing a reported £24million offer rejected, so Leeds will need to move quickly to win the race.

The update from Tavolieri comes after the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth revealed that talks have taken place with the player’s entourage.

“Feyenoord’s Brazilian winger Igor Paixao is one of the left wingers whose representatives Leeds United have spoken to about a possible transfer move,” Smyth posted on X. “Understand they presented the project to his camp this week.”

The Whites are also keen to strengthen in the striker department and bring in more competition for Joel Piroe. TEAMtalk reported interest in Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz earlier this summer, and he remains on the shortlist.

LeedsUnitedNews claims the 49ers have made progress in their pursuit of the 24-year-old, and there are now ‘positive signs coming from Muniz and his entourage about a switch to Leeds this summer’.

A double deal for Paixao and Muniz would be a major statement of intent from Leeds as they look to get their business done quickly ahead of the Premier League campaign, but there is still work to be done before agreements are struck.

