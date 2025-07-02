Leeds United are ready to follow up on the capture of Sebastiaan Bornauw on Tuesday by pressing the accelerator on possible deals for two of the biggest transfer needs in Daniel Farke’s squad – a new goalkeeper and a new left-back.

The Whites are busy assembling a squad they hope will be capable of adjusting to life back in the Premier League, with the sole focus being on survival during their first season back among the elite. But with the last six sides all promoted to the top table of English football suffering an immediate return, Farke and Leeds United know they will have their work cut out.

All the same, the West Yorkshire side have made a solid start to the window. Towering centre-half Bornauw became signing number three on Tuesday, inking a four-year deal after agreeing a £5.1m move from Wolfsburg. The Belgium international joins his teammate Lukas Nmecha in making the move to Elland Road, while the Whites have also landed another dominant defender in Jaka Bijol.

Leeds, though, are far from done and, after confirmation on Tuesday that the popular Junior Firpo would be leaving as a free agent, Farke and Co. are now fully fixed on adding a quality new left-back to their mix.

We understand Sweden star Gabriel Gudmundsson is very much a wanted man at Elland Road, with the Whites’ interest in the Lille man dating back a good few months.

However, Sky Sports commentator Ian Darke has suggested Leeds may already have a deal lined up – and suggests Chelsea’s out-of-favour £50m man, Ben Chilwell, is one of two options under consideration.

“It is only a big blow if they fail to find a good replacement,” Darke told MOT Leeds News when asked about Firpo’s exit.

“Suspect they have someone lined up, people like [Aaron] Cresswell and Chilwell are on the market.

“Promoted clubs have an issue of getting better players to sign for a probable relegation fight; more average players will take the Premier League money and take their chances.”

While Darke’s comments don’t yet lend themselves to anything stronger than a loose link, the Whites are being credited with a strong interest in Angers goalkeeper Yahia Fofana and with a transfer journalist revealing the Whites are set to ‘open talks’ over a deal….

Leeds transfer news: Fofana talks to ‘open’; Chilwell makes sense

That’s according to transfer journalist, Ekrem Konur, who claims the Whites are ‘ready to open talks’ with Angers for the 24-year-old shot-stopper.

The 15-times capped Ivory Coast international has established himself as one of the leading goalkeepers in Ligue 1, playing a pivotal role in helping his side avoid relegation last season with a record of seven clean sheets from 33 appearances. For a side battling to beat the drop, that is far from a bad record.

Now Konur claims the Whites are ready to make their move and amid claims a price of just €7m (£6m, $8.2m) has been quoted for his transfer.

Taking to X, Konur posted: ‘Leeds United are ready to open talks with Angers goalkeeper Yahia Fofana. Clubs from Italy and France are interested in the 24-year-old Ivorian goalkeeper.

While TEAMtalk are aware of the reports, we understand that Fofana may not be their first choice, with Nick Pope and Djordje Petrovic both seen as more desirable options. However, with Pope potentially ready to fight for the Newcastle gloves alongside James Trafford, and with Eddie Howe very much open to his stay, Leeds could find it tough convincing the Magpies to sell.

As for Petrovic, Leeds’ chances could significantly improve should the Blues renew their interest in Mike Maignan, whom they have already seen two offers rejected.

A raid on the Blues, though, for Chilwell would certainly make a lot of sense. He is way down the pecking order at Chelsea, and after being loaned out to Crystal Palace last season, looks likely to be on the move this summer.

His contract at Stamford Bridge runs to 2027, so he could be allowed to leave for a relatively modest fee. At 28, his best years may arguably be behind him, but he is undoubtedly a top-quality left-back on his day and his experience could prove vital for Farke should they secure a deal.

Leeds transfer latest: Double midfielder link; Real Madrid striker eyed

Elsewhere, Leeds United have been strongly linked with two midfielders in the last 24 hours.

Firstly, Belgian reports have revealed Leeds have seen a £12m (€14m, $16.5m) bid rejected for USG’s Noah Sadiki, though the Whites do remain interested in the DR Congo international and could look to launch an improved bid amid rival interest from Brentford.

And secondly, it’s been revealed Leeds are also chasing a deal for Hoffenheim’s towering Germany midfielder Anton Stach – described as a ‘ball-winning specialist’ – though a deal is unlikely to be cheap with the 26-year-old’s asking price coming to light.

On the subject of possible midfield targets, United are reported to have opened talks with Juventus over a deal to sign Douglas Luiz – and the Italians’ cut-price fee for the Brazil international does give the Whites hope.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s stance on a bright attacking star linked with Leeds has come to light, amid reports the Whites were ready to offer a fee worth around £17m (€20m) for the dynamic young striker.

Yahia Fofana profile: Career so far; style of play

By Samuel Bannister

Born in Paris, Fofana has spent his entire club career playing in France, but represents Ivory Coast at international level.

He joined Le Havre in 2015 and made his debut for their B team at the age of 15.

A professional contract followed for Fofana in 2019 as he progressed closer towards the first team. That debut came in August 2019, but it wasn’t until the 2021-22 season that he became Le Havre’s regular starter in Ligue 2.

That brought him to the end of his Le Havre contract, so he made the step up to Ligue 1 with Angers. Initially, he was their backup goalkeeper in his first season, but he has been their first choice ever since and has earned his international debut in that time.

In the 2024-25 Ligue 1 season, Fofana made more saves than any other goalkeeper with 135. Angers only finished 14th in the table, so he was kept busy, facing plenty of shots. His save percentage was 74.2%, which was the 8th best in the division and superior to the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Don’t be fooled by his pass completion rate of a measly 62.7% last season. Fofana is good with the ball at his feet, in the style of a modern goalkeeper.

His ability at claiming crosses has also been highlighted as a strength of his game.

Fofana has coped with a step up in his career before. Could it be time for the next one?