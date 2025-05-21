Leeds United have been made aware of the tempting release clause in the contract of prolific Dynamo Kyiv striker Vladyslav Vanat, while a possible move for Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has been talked up and TEAMtalk sources are able to provide clarity on both players.

The Championship-winning squad are currently enjoying a well-earned break, having broken the 1oo-point tally for the first time in the club’s history and securing their return to the Premier League after a two-year absence. And while their title-winning efforts were mission accomplished for Daniel Farke, there is very much the feeling at Elland Road that the hard work is only just beginning.

To that end, plotting their survival in the Premier League is the next objective for Leeds United. And with the last six sides all promoted to the top flight all suffering an instant return, the chasm between the two divisions has arguably never been greater.

Improvements will be needed throughout Farke’s side, and one area they are known to be seeking is at centre-forward, with a quality option to provide competition for this season’s 19-goal top scorer, Joel Piroe, is sought.

One name who has appeared on the list of late is Kyiv’s 10-times capped Ukrainian striker Vanat. The 22-year-old scored an impressive 21 goals and laid on eight assists this season; form which has attracted the attention of the likes of Everton.

Now according to Football24, both Everton and Leeds have been alerted by the tempting €20m (£16.m, $22.7m) exit clause that exists in his contract – a fee well within the reach of both Premier League sides.

While it remains to be seen if either club will follow up on their interest, the 23-year-old would be seen as a player at the right age by both clubs, while his overall record of 48 goals and 21 assists from 111 appearances is certainly eye-catching.

At the same time, Leeds have also been credited with an interest in Doucoure, who falls out of contract for the Toffees on June 30.

Talk of a move to Leeds have been ongoing ever since the Whites first secured promotion and now former Mali international Mahamadou N’Diaye, speaking to Africa Foot, has explained why the midfielder would be a shrewd addition for Leeds.

“Doucoure is a top player who can continue his career in the Premier League with another club.

“Physically, still performing well and is one of the best in his position in Europe, a player who has a healthy lifestyle.

“He knows the Premier League well. He’s one of the most experienced players in the league.

“So, he could be a great addition to Leeds United. It all depends on the club’s interest and his desire to stay in England.”

Leeds transfers: Sources explain truths on Vanat and Doucoure

Sources have told TEAMtalk that there is genuine Premier League interest in signing Vanat this summer, though we haven’t been given confirmation if those clubs are either the aforementioned Leeds or Everton.

However, a possible move to England has been on the player’s radar since 2024 and Vanat is understood to be pushing for the move this summer.

We’re told the striker could not secure the move last summer with Kyiv pricing potential suitors out of a move. At the time, they were seeking a fee of around £30m-plus.

But with that clause now potentially becoming active – something or source was unable to fully confirm if the reports in Ukraine were true – it would certainly make the player of more appeal now.

As for Doucoure, his exit from Everton this summer has already been confirmed. A free agent from July 1, we’re told the player has solid interest in his services from the Middle East – and probably the Saudi Pro League – who are prepared to offer the 32-year-old a lucrative deal.

That could yet see Leeds priced out the running for a midfielder who has four goals in 34 appearances so far this season and with his final Everton game slotted for this Sunday at Newcastle.

Doucoure waved farewell to the Goodison Park faithful during their final ever match there last weekend against Southampton, and manager David Moyes has wished him well for whatever comes next.

“Doucs has been an influential player throughout his time at the Club, including since I returned as manager, and Evertonians will always be grateful for his dedication and crucial goals,” Moyes told the official Everton website.

“Everyone at Everton thanks Doucs for his service and wishes him all the best for the future.”

Leeds, meanwhile, are increasingly optimistic they can secure the permanent signing of Manor Solomon this summer after his agent made clear his preferences over his next move in the wake of interest from Marseille – while sources have also revealed to TEAMtalk what the player's stance is on a permanent move to Elland Road.

The Whites are also keen to land a new left-back this summer, with Kostas Tsimikas seemingly an option as part of a double raid on Liverpool.

And finally, with Leeds very much on the hunt for Premier League experience, United have their eyes on not one but two Newcastle players this summer, a report has claimed.

Who is Vladyslav Vanat?

➡️ Born in Kamianets-Podilskyi, a city on the banks of the Smotrych River in western Ukraine in January 2002, Vanat is 23 years old and stands at 6ft tall.

➡️ A product of the DYuSSh-2 Kamianets-Podilskyi and FC Dynamo Kyiv academy systems, Vanat made his debut for Kyiv in May 2021 against Kolos Kovalivka.

➡️ Either side of a loan at Chornomorets Odesa, Vanat has 48 goals and 21 assists from 111 appearances for the club – a G/A every 1.6 appearances.

➡️ That tally includes eight appearances in the Europa League, where he has one goal and one assist.

➡️ Vanat made his debut for Ukraine in 2023, scoring his first goal in a September 2024 clash against Czech Republic. So far, he has two goals for his country in 10 matches.

➡️ He is represented by the ProStar agency, who also have a number of other top Ukrainian stars on their books, including Everton left-back, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk and much-coveted Shakhtar Donetsk attacking midfielder Georgiy Sudakov.