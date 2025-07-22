Leeds United have formally announced the signing of Anton Stach with the Germany star becoming their sixth signing of a busy summer – while the Whites have been given serious encouragement that a £50m-rated attacker could be the next to move to Elland Road.

The Whites have wrapped up the signing of twice-capped Germany midfielder Stach on a four-year deal after agreeing to pay Hoffenheim an initial £17.3m (€20m, $23.3m), as they look to strengthen their squad for the challenge of establishing themselves back in the Premier League.

However, Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is far from done in his recruitment drive and is understood to want three more players brought in before the summer window closes for business – and ideally before the new season gets underway in just 26 days.

Next up for the Whites is likely to be arguably their two biggest needs: a new striker and a new goalkeeper.

With regards a new No.9, a place has opened up at Elland Road after Farke confirmed over the weekend that the long-serving Patrick Bamford was not in his Premier League plans for the upcoming season – leaving the one-cap England striker free to find a new club.

And with sources confirming the Whites have a strong interest in signing Fulham star Rodrigo Muniz, hopes of a deal for the Brazilian have been raised off the back of the news that Fulham have now found his replacement in attack.

Rated at up to £50m (€57.6m, $67.4m), Fulham’s valuation of the player is currently beyond what the Whites would be willing to pay.

However, with transfer journalist Graeme Bailey, writing for TBR Football, now revealing the player is ‘aware of Leeds’ interest’ and is ‘tempted’ by the move to Elland Road, hopes are growing that a move could yet be done if the Whites can come up with a package that will tempt the Cottagers to cash in.

In addition, Bailey states Leeds could look to sell Mateo Joseph to help fund a move, with the 39-goal Muniz now emerging as Farke’s next top transfer priority.

However, the Whites boss still also wants to recruit a new goalkeeper, while another option to come in on the wing is also being explored and with Feyenoord’s Igor Paixao still a target and with his move to Marseille yet to get the official green light.

Anton Stach’s first words as a Leeds player as he embraces ‘dirty Leeds’ tag

Stach, meanwhile, hopes he will be a good fit for Leeds and the Premier League in general after hooking up with his new teammates at their Harsewinkel training camp in Germany.

TEAMtalk can confirm the player arrived to finalise the move on Sunday evening and after undergoing medical tests on Monday, has already trained with his new teammates.

Standing 6ft 4in and having been booked 10 times in the Bundesliga last season, Stach is relishing his move to the Premier League new boys and has also had his say on their ‘dirty Leeds’ tag.

“First of all, I am feeling really good,” Stach told LUTV after his signing was confirmed. “I am excited to join such a good team, such a good Premier League team, and I am looking forward to the next season.

“My style of play, I would say I am an aggressive player. I am good in duels. I am good at anticipating passes from the opponents and [playing] between the lines. Many people told me it would be good for the Premier League. Now we will see. I will try my best!

“I heard some things also about the fans, or about the tradition of Leeds, like ‘dirty Leeds’, I think. So I’m looking forward to it and to seeing the fans.”

Outlining his aims with the club, he added: “The biggest target is to stay in the league and personally just develop, adapt to the league, to the speed, of course and then get many good experiences hopefully,” the midfielder added. “I am really excited to play at home with the fans because I think the fans are really good here and as well away.

“I want to feel the atmosphere because I heard and I saw so many videos of the fans, the promotion [parade] last year over 150,000 people in the city. I think that is awesome. That is crazy when the team has a connection to the city. And I think then when you have fans like this, the fans get you some points as well in the league.”

Leeds transfer latest: Man Utd tussle for Belgian keeper; Chelsea striker wanted

In addition to Muniz, it’s also been revealed that Leeds also have a genuine interest in signing a Chelsea striker, who has fallen down the pecking order in the wake of their summer signings of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro.

Meanwhile, Leeds are emerging as serious contenders to sign Manchester United goalkeeper target Senne Lammens, with Royal Antwerp’s asking price coming to light and with the player’s preference over where he would like to move to next also emerging.

On the departures front, Sam Greenwood has once again been linked with a return to boyhood club, Sunderland, and he could be one of 10 departures from Elland Road this summer as Farke looks to streamline his squad.

