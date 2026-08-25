Leeds United are understood to have submitted a late window enquiry to sign RB Leipzig striker Conrad Hardar – and the Whites hope their connections with the Red Bull Group can aid their prospects of a deal and beat two other suitors to the Denmark international.

The Whites have performed well since returning to the elite just over one year ago. Securing a 14th-place finish and reaching the FA Cup semi-finals in their season back gives Leeds a platform on which to build, and a tigerish 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest on the opening day of the Premier League season has fuelled the enthusiasm at Elland Road.

Much of last season’s success was engineered off the back of some shrewd summer business – and none more so ticked that box than Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Signed on a free transfer from Everton after an injury-plagued spell, Leeds got DCL not only back to his best, but, by his own admission, in the very best shape of his life.

That form earned a very brief England soirée under Thomas Tuchel towards the back end of the season as the Three Lions coach considered his squad options ahead of the World Cup.

In reserve, Leeds also have Lukas Nmecha, who, like Calvert-Lewin, moved to Elland Road as a free agent, but off the back of a pretty stop/start time of things in Germany.

While the two players have performed well at Leeds, Farke has not hidden his desire to add another striker option to his bow, especially were one of the pair to sustain an injury.

And while a January move for Jorgen Strand Larsson ultimately failed to come off – the Norwegian instead joining Crystal Palace in a £43m move – Leeds have kept a close eye on potential opportunities to further strengthen their attack.

Now, according to multiple sources on Tuesday, Leeds are among the sides to have enquired about Danish striker Hardar.

Per journalist Santi Anouna, writing on X, Leeds are trying to beat Lazio to the signing of the once-capped striker, who has also been the subject of strong interest from Lazio and Galatasaray.

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Leeds could hold Hardar transfer advantage

And while the Italian side are currently in the driving seat for the deal, having submitted a loan-to-buy enquiry, Leeds cannot be ruled out at this stage, and will potentially hope to be given preferential treatment due to their connections with Red Bull, should they decide to launch an official move.

Having seen the reports from Anouna, TEAMtalk has done our own digging into the links, and we’re told that the former Sporting CP striker, who moved to Leipzig last summer on a five-year deal, we’re told Leeds have been ‘made aware’ of the possibility that Hardar could be on the move this summer.

And while the striker is a player of interest at Elland Road, Farke and Co have not yet decided to push the button on a deal.

However, we can confirm that Harder, who made his way in the game as a product of Nordsjælland and was once a player watched by Chelsea, is a player on the West Yorkshire side’s radar.

We’re also told that, should Leeds make a move, it will likely be on the same loan-to-buy option that Lazio have submitted.

Meanwhile, Leeds can expect a busy end to the window at Elland Road.

The Whites still hope to confirm the signing of German goalkeeper Michael Zetterer, with the move expected to clear the path for Lucas Perri to finalise his move away from Elland Road.

Meanwhile, Farke has also confirmed that forgotten winger Largie Ramazani is not in his plans for the upcoming season.

Ramazani, a £10m signing from Almeria in August 2024, spent last season on loan with Valencia, where he largely performed well.

While Los Che did have an option to make the move permanent, they did not take the Whites up on the deal, feeling their £10m (€11.6m) valuation was too high.

Nonetheless, their interest in his signing remains, and they are expected to make contact with Leeds over a return to the Mestalla for the Belgian winger.

Confirming he is not in his plans for the season, Farke said on Monday: “Those not in the squad in pre-season are not in [my] plans for this season. It makes no sense to reinvolve someone who was not involved in our plans last season.

“Where they play [this] season, that is up to them. No new updates.”

With a new goalkeeper and at least one more attacking player on their radar before the window shuts, Leeds also have another defensive target in mind as they look to wrap up what has already proved a satisfactory summer window.