Leeds United are stepping up their interest in Sean Longstaff and Southampton’s Shea Charles as Daniel Farke looks to bolster his midfield options, though they face a tough task in prising one of the former’s Newcastle star’s teammates to Elland Road, TEAMtalk understands.

Longstaff is free to leave Newcastle this summer, and Leeds are among the clubs tracking his situation. Everton also have the £12m-rated centre-midfield listed as a potential option.

The 27-year-old has made 214 appearances for the Magpies but doesn’t figure in Eddie Howe’s long-term plans. The club prefer to sell now rather than lose him on a free transfer, with his contract expiring next summer.

Charles, meanwhile, who caught the eye on loan at Sheffield Wednesday last season, is expected to form part of Will Still’s engine room at Southampton and the new Saints boss is hoping to retain his services this summer.

However, Leeds have been trailing Charles’ progress throughout last season and, now a Premier League side, are strongly considering a move for the Northern Ireland international before the transfer window closes.

The 21-year-old midfielder made 43 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday last term, notching one goal and five assists in the process.

The duo are under consideration by Farke and his recruitment team, but Leeds could also add more midfielders while still pursuing deals for them.

Leeds eye Bundesliga midfielder

TEAMtalk can confirm that a deal for Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach has also been discussed by Leeds, but this will not impact any move for Longstaff or Charles.

Farke has been busy this summer bolstering the spine of his Leeds side, though bringing in a new wide man is another top priority.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Manor Solomon, who spent last season on loan at Elland Road, is wanted by Farke, but negotiations have reached a deadlock.

Solomon, 25, scored 10 goals and made 12 assists for Leeds last term and played a crucial role in them winning the Championship title and securing automatic promotion.

And while the Israeli is hoping to catch new manager Thomas Frank’s eye and play a role for Spurs in the upcoming season, recent reports have suggested Solomon could still be sold – potentially resurrecting hopes of a move to Elland Road.

We understand that Longstaff’s Newcastle teammate Joe Willock has been discussed by Leed as an alternative option, should Leeds miss out on Solomon.

Crystal Palace hold ace card in Joe Willock chase

While Leeds are admirers of Willock, who can play off either wing or as an attacking midfielder, it’s believed Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on Willock in the likely event Eberechi Eze is lured away this summer.

London-born Willock also favours a return to the capital rather than Yorkshire and his exit could be hastened if Newcastle prise Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest.

Leeds boss Farke has made no secret of his admiration for Aston Villa’s Emi Buendia and Norwich striker Josh Sargent.

Buendia’s future is up in the air but a reunion with Sargent can’t be ruled out with Norwich demanding £16m for the USA striker.

Sargent is under contract at Carrow Road until 2028 and has publicly said he wants to stay with the Championship club, who are under no pressure to sell the American.

