Leeds agree £26m deal for explosive winger as Fabrizio Romano gives ‘Here we go’

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is still keen on new signings

Leeds United have reached an agreement for Jean-Matteo Bahoya after the winger rejected the chance to join Hull City, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Bahoya is a 21-year-old left winger who came through the ranks at Angers in France before joining Eintracht Frankfurt for €8million in January 2024. While Bahoya’s record of seven goals and eight assists in 78 games for Frankfurt is far from breathtaking, the young forward has impressed top clubs with his electric performances in Germany.

Indeed, amid previous links with Arsenal, Bahoya was described as an ‘explosive’ winger who specialises in ball carrying, one-v-one scenarios and intense pressing.

If Bahoya can increase his goal contributions, then he could go on to become a top-class winger.

Hull agreed a deal with Frankfurt for the player on Saturday, but he decided against joining the Tigers.

Bahoya is now set to sign for Leeds instead. He clearly feels they have a better chance of staying in the Premier League, and are better suited to helping him reach his potential.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Jean Mattéo Bahoya to Leeds United, here we go! Deal agreed with also authorization for medical.

‘Loan with mandatory buy clause set at €30m package from Eintracht. Green light also from the player, as @Santi_J_FM reported.

‘All set for #LUFC.’

Bahoya set to join Leeds United for £26m

Leeds are set to pay £26m for Bahoya, which would make him their third-biggest signing of the summer.

So far, Leeds have broken their club record to sign goalkeeper James Trafford for £40m, while also paying £34m for highly rated centre-half Tarik Muharemovic.

In addition to those transfers, Leeds have signed fellow centre-back Nico Elvedi for £8.5m, backup keeper Michael Zetterer for £4.2m, and finally captured Harry Wilson on a free transfer.

Should his transfer reach completion, then Bahoya will mainly compete with Noah Okafor for a starting spot at left wing.

Meanwhile, the Whites have been offered the chance to sign a 90-goal striker.

Bahoya’s imminent arrival comes after Leeds confirmed another winger, Largie Ramazani, joined Burnley on loan.

The signing will also allow Willy Gnonto, in Italy after completing medical checks with Fiorentina, to end his four-year spell at Elland Road.

Gnonto will sign for La Viola on an initial loan deal worth €1m, with an option to make permanent for €12m next summer.