Leeds United are actively in the market to sign a new No.10 this summer after a transfer journalist revealed the two names very much at the top of Daniel Farke’s shortlist – while the Whites will not be signing Max Aarons after Fabrizio Romano confirmed the player had an agreement to move elsewhere.

The Whites are busy finalising their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League after a two-year absence. And having already brought in former Manchester City forward Luka Nmecha on a free transfer last weekend, Leeds United are now working on a number of other targets who are seen as essential additions if they are to avoid an instant return to the second tier.

To that end, Farke has made it clear to club bosses he wants a minimum of five signings brought in this summer, with a goalkeeper, a left-back, a new No.10 and at another striker all on his wishlist. Another centre-half had also been a requirement, though Leeds are now on the cusp of announcing the signing of Jaka Bijol – their first-choice target – from Italian side Udinese.

A new creative midfielder, though, is though seen as a major need. Despite completing the most minutes of any player at Elland Road last season after Joe Rodon, doubts still very much surround the abilities of Brenden Aaronson to cut it at the higher level.

As a result, Leeds have been linked with a fresh move for Farke’s long-term target in Emi Buendia in recent days and we understand interest in the Aston Villa man is genuine as Villa look to move the Argentine on.

However, Buendia is not the only option Leeds are considering and, according to journalist Graeme Bailey, the Whites are also considering a fresh move for Gustavo Hamer, having tried to bring the Sheffield United man to West Yorkshire last summer.

Speaking to LeedsUnitedNews, Bailey says Farke will sign one of the pair.

He said: “What we’re seeing in the no.10 role is that Leeds are able to be picky. There’s no need to jump in with both feet on a Hamer or a Buendia.

“They are weighing up options, but I firmly believe Leeds will sign a no.10 and I also believe the front-runners are those two. It will be one of those, and we know Farke likes both of them.

“If Villa do have PSR problems, you don’t deal with Villa now – you wait towards the end of the window.”

Leeds transfer news: How much Buendia and Hamer will cost?

As stated, Villa need to secure at least big sale this summer to navigate their way through the Premier League’s strict Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), with the likes of Emi Martinez and Morgan Rogers among the high-profile names linked with moves this summer.

However, there is a school of thought that suggests they could offload several fringe players instead – a basket the once-capped Argentina playmaker falls into.

To that end, Villa are understood to have informed suitors that the 28-year-old can move on for a fee in the region of £20m.

Leeds, though, would seek a discount on that, were they to make a move and especially in light of an underwhelming run while on loan with Bayer Leverkusen over the second half of the 2024/25 campaign in which the player could only manage two goals and zero assists in 14 appearances.

As for Hamer, there is a belief that Leeds will try again for the 27-year-old, especially in light of Sheffield United’s failure to return to the Premier League and after boss Chris Wilder’s subsequent departure.

Leeds are understood to have seen an offer worth around £18m rejected last summer and it would take at least a similar fee to convince the Blades to sell the Brazil-born star this summer.

With 18 goal contributions this season (10 goals, eight assists) from 46 games, there is no doubt about his qualities. The fact he also takes a mean free-kick is an added bonus, especially with the Whites seemingly passing up the chance to bring Joe Rothwell back to Elland Road this summer.

Leeds transfer latest: Max Aarons heading elsewhere, Roma teenager wanted

Meanwhile, Leeds won’t be signing Max Aarons this summer after Fabrizio Romano confirmed the Bournemouth star was on the cusp of signing for the Whites’ sister club, Glasgow Rangers.

Posting on X, Romano said of Aarons, who was this week touted as a possible target for Leeds again this summer: ‘Rangers have signed all documents for Max Aarons deal as he’s joining on loan from Bournemouth. Aarons has also agreed to the move and formal steps will follow.’

The Whites are also exploring a possible deal for Senegalese midfielder Habib Diarra.

And while Leeds have already seen one offer worth £21m (€24.5m, $28m) rejected by the Ligue 1 side, an update from their president suggests a deal is there to be done for the Premier League new boys.

Elsewhere, with an announcement for Bijol expected as soon as Saturday afternoon, United are also looking into a deal for one of his Slovenian compatriots after Romano confirmed interest from Farke’s side in a soon-to-depart Roma teenager.

