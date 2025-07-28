Leeds United are reported to have outgunned Marseille in the quest to sign Igor Paixao, with a blockbuster deal for the Feyenoord winger seemingly edging closer and with the Whites’ former star Raphinha now being cited as having influenced his compatriot’s decision.

Daniel Farke’s side have already made seven new signings this summer as they build towards their return to the Premier League, with Saturday evening’s capture of Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Perri taking Leeds United‘s summer spree soaring beyond the £65m (€75m, $87m) mark.

However, the Whites are far from finished this summer and there is a growing feeling among supporters that their biggest and most eye-catching deals are still to come.

To that end, Leeds now appear in the driving seat to secure the signing of Feyenoord’s electric winger Igor Paixao, who played a part in a hugely impressive 37 goals (18 scored, 19 assists) in 47 appearances for the Eredivisie side last season.

With seven of those (two goals, five assists) coming in the Champions League, it is little wonder the Brazilian winger finds himself a man in such high demand this summer and with Marseille and Roma also among his admirers.

But Leeds’ desire seems the most insistent. And after it emerged on Saturday that the star was now favouring a move to Elland Road, those hopes escalated off the back of reports that Leeds had now launched an improved second bid for his services.

Now, according to trusted French newspaper, L’Equipe, Leeds are ‘on the brink’ of agreeing a deal for the winger with a second offer worth £28m (€34m, $37.6m) plus bonuses likely to be accepted by Feyenoord.

Claiming Leeds are now in the ‘final sprint’ towards his signing, the outlet claims Marseille are reluctant to meet Feyenoord’s demands and can not substantiate claims that a third and improved bid is in the works from Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

Furthermore, it’s also being suggested that the Whites’ former winger, Raphinha – who used his two-year stint at Elland Road as a springboard to Barcelona, where he is now regarded as one of the best players in the world – has played a part in helping persuade Paixao to pick West Yorkshire instead.

How Raphinha can help Leeds United sign Igor Paixao

There are certainly very obvious comparisons between Raphinha’s situation when he joined Leeds in a £17m deal in 2020, compared to Paixao’s situation now.

At the time, Raphinha moved to Elland Road having turned his back on Champions League football with Rennes, but feeling a move to Leeds would help him achieve his dreams of both a Brazil call-up and taking his career on to the next level. Indeed, while joining the Whites, Raphinha cited the influence of Brazilian icon, Ronaldinho, who is a personal family friend.

Two years later, and having established himself as a regular with Lo Selecao, Raphinha is now established as one of this year’s Ballon d’Or contenders after a phenomenal season with Barcelona, who he helped win a domestic Treble.

Now The Athletic has revealed how in Leeds’ talks with Paixao and his agent over a prospective move to Elland Road saw the Whites gain traction with the winger through their use of Raphinha’s two-year spell in West Yorkshire as a prime example of why it would be Leeds can be that ideal next move.

And with Paixao himself already admitting that “Raphinha is a role model for me and for all Brazilians”, it is now reported that the winger has spoken to his compatriot and sought his advice over the move to join Leeds and with the latter giving his seal of approval to his compatriot making the same move.

His signing for Leeds would certainly prove the most eye-catching of the summer window so far at Elland Road. And while the likes of Sean Longstaff, Jaka Bijol, Perri and Anton Stach give Leeds a physical presence, Paixao’s arrival could potentially add the game-changing stardust to Farke’s new-look XI.

Igor Paixao: A look at the Leeds target’s phenomenal 2024/25 stats