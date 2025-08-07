Leeds United look to be racing towards a significant double signing after it emerged they are ‘close to agreeing a deal’ for Inter Milan striker Mehdi Taremi – while a Championship star has also given his blessing to a move to Elland Road, per a trusted source.

The Whites get their Premier League campaign underway in just 11 days’ time when they tackle David Moyes’ Everton under the lights at Elland Road. A fast start won’t necessarily be important for Leeds, but getting an all-important first win on the board will fuel confidence that Leeds United are here to stay back among the elite.

Having seen the last six sides promoted to the top flight all suffer instant demotion, boss Daniel Farke has his work cut out re-establishing the Whites as a Premier League force.

And while seven new signings have been made so far, to the tune of around a £65m (€75m, $87.2m) outlay, Leeds still lack a little bit of fire in the attacking third to really breed confidence over their survival chances.

Thankfully, Farke recognises that too and now strong reports in the Italian media claim Leeds are close to finalising a deal for Inter Milan striker Taremi.

And according to both Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport (paper edition, August 7, page 5), the Whites are ‘close to sealing the signing’ of the 33-year-old Iranian international, who looks set to quit Inter Milan after just one season at the San Siro.

They report that Inter are looking to restructure their attack this summer and are keen to move the 94-times capped Iranian international on. And with the player keen to continue his career in mainland Europe, rather than chase the riches of the Saudi Pro-League, it’s stated a move to Elland Road is now close, with the Whites now the ‘overwhelming’ favourites to beat Nottingham Forest and West Ham to a deal.

He might not be the only attacking signing to join either in the coming days, with a hugely positive update on the chase for Leicester’s Bilal El Khannous also emerging…

Tarmei boasts incredible record as El-Khannous also says yes to Leeds

The 21-year-old Morocco attacker, who can play off the left wing or as a No.10, was one of the few shining lights for Leicester last season as they quickly succumbed to relegation.

Having managed three goals and six assists from 37 appearances, he’s not exactly prolific. But at 21, he is not the finished article either, and his form last season has been good enough to attract attention from the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur already this summer.

With a £24.5m (€28.3m, $33m) exit clause in his deal, the Foxes do expect El Khannous to move on, and after holding talks over a move to Leeds, the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth has now delivered an encouraging update.

During the discussions, Smyth reports that Leeds have informed the midfielder’s camp of their ‘intention’ to trigger the release clause, and have a strong intention to bring the exciting star to Elland Road.

Furthermore, Smyth now claims that El Khannouss himself is “very interested” in a potential switch to Elland Road – a strong statement indeed, given the calibre of the other sides looking at the player.

As for Taremi, the 33-year-old may be in the autumn of his career, but he boasts a formidable record in front of goal, having struck 205 goals in 447 appearances – giving him a strike-rate of a notch every 2.18 appearances.

And while some may judge him on his Inter struggles, where he has played second fiddle to Marcus Thuram and Lisandro Martinez, the 2025 Champions League finalist still put up staggering numbers at previous club, FC Porto, where he scored 92 times and added 56 assists in 182 games.

Leeds transfer latest: Whites reignite Jonathan Rowe hunt; Mitrovic talk wide of mark

News that Leeds are pursuing a deal for Taremi should instantly kill speculation in the North-East of England that Leeds are on red alert to sign Aleksandar Mitrovic amid claims he has been put up for sale by Al-Hilal.

TEAMtalk already revealed, though, why the Whites face a tall order agreeing a deal, and amid fresh links to a former Liverpool star.

Leeds, meanwhile, do have a Plan B in mind should the El Khannous bid fail, with sources revealing they are considering a move to reignite their pursuit of Marseille winger Jonathan Rowe, who could return to English football after his move from Norwich City last summer.

Elsewhere, Leeds are moving quickly to ease Farke’s full-back concerns after seemingly advancing in efforts to make a player nicknamed The Tractor summer signing number eight of the summer at Elland Road, while Igor Paixao has finally broken his silence on why he chose Marseille over the Whites.

