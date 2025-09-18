Leeds have strong reasons to believe that a January move to sign Harry Wilson remains on the cards – with Daniel Farke optimistic that two major factors can help bat away the attentions of one of their Premier League rivals, who are also now being credited with an interest in the Fulham star.

The Whites made 10 new signings over the summer window, crucially strengthening their midfield, defence and goalkeeper positions. But while they did make three signings to boost their attack, the fact that Leeds United only spent £18m – on Noah Okafor – has left some supporters feeling they have left themselves short.

Three consecutive goalless outings have done little to boost confidence that Leeds have enough firepower or craft to score regularly this season.

And their situation has not aided by two narrow transfer failures in the closing days of the window; firstly seeing Chelsea beat them to Facundo Buonanotte and then, in the final hours of deadline, Fulham performing a U-turn over an agreement to sell them Wilson.

However, it has since been revealed that the sale of the 64-times capped Wales winger is still a likely option in January – much to Farke’s chagrin.

And while Leeds are now reportedly set to face competition from Everton for his services – SportsBoom claimed this week the Toffees are keen to add more options to their wings – we understand the Whites currently remain very much on pole position for his signing, providing the club releases transfer funds in the winter window.

Indeed, Farke hopes a very obvious gap on the right side of his attack can give Wilson a strong reason to move to Elland Road, amid an understanding that racking up regular minutes ahead of Wales’ possible appearance at the 2026 World Cup is very much a factor should the player be put up for sale by Fulham in January.

At Everton, by contrast, the battle for first-team places is far more intense in the wide positions. And we understand that Moyes, having been delighted by the form of Iliman Ndiaye and having also added Tyler Dibling and Jack Grealish over the summer, is not in the market for another wide man.

Furthermore, the presence of three of Wilson’s Wales teammates in Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Dan James, are also seen as another factor in Leeds’ favour.

Leeds are crying out for Harry Wilson’s invention and set-piece delivery

Ultimately, the decision over whether to sell Wilson or not will once again come down to Fulham.

And Leeds will be aware of the fact that the Cottagers pulled the plug on the deal at the 11th hour on deadline day.

However, with the 28-year-old’s deal at Craven Cottage due to expire next summer, Marco Silva’s side very much intend to cash in on the player while they still can in January.

And with his minutes set to dwindle owing to the deadline day signings of both Samuel Chukwueze and Kevin, a parting of ways does seem likely for Wilson.

For Leeds, the brief for Farke approaching the last days of the window was simple. He wanted a right-sided attacker and potentially one who could double up in the No.10 role if required. Both Buonanotte and Wilson could have ticked those boxes.

The fact that Leeds came away empty-handed, though, should not dissuade the Whites from the possibility of rekindling those plans in January and despite managing director Robbie Evans’ insistence that winter window additions were unlikely.

Truth be told, Wilson would be a very good fit for Leeds, despite him not being the glamour name their supporters were hoping for this summer.

A player of proven Premier League quality, and one capable of adding balance to the right side of their attack – all four of Leeds’ current options in James, Willy Gnonto, Okafor and Jack Harrison all prefer the left flank – the fact that he is also a dead-ball specialist is another added string to his bow.

It’s something Leeds have missed this season since not taking up the permanent option to sign Joe Rothwell.

With summer signing Anton Stach largely on set-piece duties, he could instead move his sizeable frame into the middle to attack the pinpoint deliveries a player like Wilson could deliver.

And whatever way you look at it, if the price is right, Leeds would be fools to pass up on such a deal.

Leeds latest: Ao Tanaka suitors named by sources; Spurs still want Gray

Meanwhile, Leeds United star Ao Tanaka finds himself a player in increased demand, and after the player’s recent admission that he could have left over the summer, sources have named the clubs keen and have explained why Farke’s side are not out of the woods just yet.

Elsewhere, Coventry City are on the cusp of tying a star performer down to a bumper new contract – and the move ensures his Premier League suitors, including Leeds, will now need to dig deep if they are to prise the star away from the CBS Arena in 2026.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur continue to be strongly linked with a raid on Leeds United to sign Harry Gray, the scorer of a hat-trick for their Under-21s on Tuesday night, and ahead of the player’s 17th birthday next month – though the feelings of the player’s father have given an indication over what will happen next.

