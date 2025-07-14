Leeds United are continuing their search for a new goalkeeper to bolster their squad for the upcoming season, with Lyon’s Lucas Perri emerging as a prime target, though another Ligue 1 stopper is also an option, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Sources indicate that a deal for the Brazilian could be struck for around £20million (€23m, $27m) this summer, as Daniel Farke’s side eye a replacement for Illan Meslier.

Perri, who established himself as Lyon’s first-choice goalkeeper last season, has caught the attention of Leeds’ recruitment team with his commanding presence and sharp reflexes.

With Lyon’s financial status remaining uncertain for next season, Leeds are poised to capitalise, though formal club-to-club negotiations have yet to begin.

Perri’s potential acquisition would signal Leeds’ ambition to solidify the goalkeeper position as they aim to stay in the Premier League after last season’s promotion. Contact has been made with the 27-year-old’s camp.

Another goalkeeper on Leeds’ radar is Newcastle United’s Nick Pope. The 33-year-old England international is highly regarded by the Yorkshire club for his Premier League experience and shot-stopping ability.

However, Pope is determined to stay at Newcastle, where he is eager to play a pivotal role in their Champions League campaign. His commitment to the Magpies has forced Leeds to focus on alternative targets, with Pope likely a distant option unless circumstances change.

Leeds keen on another Ligue 1 goalkeeper

Leeds have also sounded out Angers regarding their 24-year-old Ivorian goalkeeper, Yahia Fofana.

The shot-stopper has attracted interest from clubs in Italy and France, but Leeds are actively gathering information to assess his suitability as a potential first-choice goalkeeper, although he is not the first choice option.

Fofana’s athleticism and potential make him an intriguing prospect for Daniel Farke’s side.

With Meslier’s time at Leeds all but over, the club is exploring multiple options to strengthen their goalkeeping department.

Meslier has under 12 months remaining on his Leeds contract. The club have no intention to extend his deal and are trying to sell him this summer, rather than losing him on a free.

There is interest in Meslier in France and Italy, but no club is in advanced negotiations yet to sign the goalkeeper, who finished the 2024/25 season poorly.

Perri appears the most attainable target, but Fofana’s emergence keeps Leeds’ options open as they navigate the transfer market with ambition and precision.

