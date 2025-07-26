Leeds are going all in for Paixao after announcing Lucas Perri (Perri pic via leedsunited.com)

Leeds United want to win the race for Igor Paixao as soon as possible after Fabrizio Romano revealed they have raised their bid to Feyenoord for the attacking midfielder – and as confirmation officially arrives that his fellow Brazilian, Lucas Perri has joined the club.

Leeds are locked in the battle for Paixao’s signature, aiming to derail the move to Marseille he was previously closing in on and also trying to avert a late threat by Roma. The Premier League newcomers made a bid in the region of €30m (£26.2m) earlier this week.

While Leeds have been willing to pay more than Marseille or Roma, their opening offer wasn’t near enough to Feyenoord’s asking price of between €35m and €40m (£30.6m-£35m). However, they are now upping the ante after making a new bid to Feyenoord on Saturday, as revealed by Romano.

While the value of the new offer isn’t known yet, it’s an increase on what was previously on the table. Romano confirms Leeds are pushing to get the deal done as soon as they can.

After mainly playing on the left wing for Feyenoord last season, Paixao could help fill the void left by Manor Solomon after his loan spell from Tottenham Hotspur.

However, there have been conflicting reports about which club Paixao wants to join. Some sources insist he still prefers Marseille, but others imply he has been impressed by Leeds.

The 25-year-old would have the chance to play in the Premier League for the first time in his career with the Whites, but Marseille have Champions League football on offer.

Paixao would be on course to become the eighth new signing of the summer for Leeds, since they have announced the addition of Lucas Perri from Lyon on Saturday evening after their friendly against Paderborn.

The most expensive goalkeeper signing in their history, Perri will be tasked with providing more reliability in goal than Illan Meslier did last season.

Perri speaks on Leeds move

Perri has signed a four-year contract at Elland Road after reportedly costing €16m (£14m) to sign from Lyon.

Speaking on his new challenge, Perri told LUTV: “I feel amazing. It is a great thing to be here. It is really important for me.

“I would like to thank everyone for the trust and the warm welcome. It is incredible. It is a dream come true.

“When I first heard that the interest could get something serious and actually happen, I started to look for videos of the stadium, the atmosphere, the games, the highlights of the plays and the matches.

“It was a really exciting moment for me. I was really, really glad that the club showed interest. It was incredible. To sign here I am very, very happy.

“From the videos I saw the goal celebrations, especially this last game of the season, which was an away game, and saw the parade for the Championship title and the atmosphere at Elland Road.

“I watched the Premier League since I was really young and to see all the goalkeepers that have been in the Premier League, that have been successful in the Premier League, they were incredible goalkeepers.

“I think it is a great challenge for me, a great opportunity, and I am really happy and focused to be my best version here.

✍️ 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲, 𝗟𝘂𝗰𝗮𝘀!#LUFC is delighted to announce the signing of Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Perri, who joins from French Ligue 1 side Lyon — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 26, 2025

“One of the most important things as a goalkeeper for people to see me is to transmit a sense of trust, security, the calmness that the players, the fans, the staff, everybody looks at me in goal and feel safe, feel calm.

“I think it is the most important thing for a goalkeeper to transmit this sensation. So for me, this is really important. And after this, the thing I love to do the most is making saves and creating fast counterattacks.

“I want to feel the atmosphere, to see the fans and the stadium. I think it will be an incredible opportunity and an incredible stadium to play in.”

Leeds United transfer news: Latest headlines

👉 Leeds star ‘not fit for purpose’ as brutal Farke call gets pat on the back

👉 Leeds United transfer stance revealed as attacker pushes to leave and ideal next move emerges

👉 Brazilian star ‘tempted’ by blockbuster Leeds move as Whites track three more after Anton Stach

IN FOCUS: Paixao’s standout stats last season