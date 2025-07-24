Leeds United are currently closer than any other side to meeting Feyenoord’s asking price for Igor Paixao after lodging an improved bid for the Brazilian winger – though they may need to work hard at persuading the star to ditch his current number one transfer choice.

The Whites have spent shrewdly in their quest to strengthen their squad and equip themselves for the challenge of staying in the Premier League. And with six new players drafted in so far – many of whom offer strength, height and physical prowess – Leeds United are building well ahead of their season opener against Everton on August 18.

However, despite a £60m outlay so far, the Whites are not done yet and the capture of goalkeeper Lucas Perri has also been agreed, with the towering Brazilian cleared to leave Lyon and undergo talks and medical checks with Daniel Farke’s side.

Following that signing, Leeds next plan to strengthen their attack with at least one new striker and a left-sided winger also on their radar.

In recent weeks, the Whites have registered their interest in explosive Feyenoord star Paixao, who contributed an impressive 37 goal involvements from 47 appearances – a G/A every 107.29 minutes on the field – for the Eredivisie side last season.

And with the Dutch side open to his sale, both Leeds and Marseille have been strongly linked with a move.

It is the French side, though, who have taken the lead, agreeing personal terms with the winger over a bumper contract at the Stade Velodrome.

However, after seeing a €28m (£24.3m, $33m) offer waved away, Marseille are facing disappointment and, with the French side now unlikely to raise that offer, Roberto De Zerbi’s side have now begun to sound out other options.

As a result, the prospect of a move to Elland Road has now been thrust right back into the limelight.

And now, according to Andre Oechsner, writing on X, the Whites have now followed up their initial interest by lodging a firm bid for his services.

Per the Fussball Europa journalist, the Whites’ have offered the Dutch side an opening £30m (€34.5m, $40.7m) offer for the 25-year-old, which comes close to matching their £34.8m (€40m, $47m) valuation of the star.

Despite that, Leeds still have work to do to get a deal over the line with the player’s preference now coming to light…

Leeds working on Igor Paixao deal as winger’s preference comes to light

Indeed, according to our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher – the man who exclusively broke the news that Alexander Isak wants out at Newcastle on Thursday, beating a host of other transfer journalists to the news – Paixao’s preference remains on a move to Marseille.

And while he is still open to the Premier League, having previously been linked with both Arsenal and Aston Villa, the Whites will need to convince the player over a move to Elland Road and of the club’s ambition, if he is to ditch the idea of a move to the south of France.

That said, with a switch to Provence now seemingly off the table, Paixao may begin to take the Leeds offer more seriously. We also understand an approach was made to his representatives some days ago, and prior to the offer to Feyenoord.

Furthermore, the Whites would do well to point the player in the direction of his compatriot, Raphinha, who used his time at Elland Road as a springboard to a move to Barcelona, where he is now a Ballon d’Or contender.

Indeed, Paixao cites the current Barca No. 11 as one of his idols in the game, revealing in 2022 upon his move to the De Kuip from Cortiba: “Raphinha is an example for me and all of us Brazilians.”

However, as Oechsner states, Feyenoord are yet to respond to Leeds’ offer and could well ask for them to come closer to their valuation before sanctioning his sale.

But with the Whites’ offer already topping that proposed by Marseille, they currently look the side best placed to secure his signing as things stand at the time of writing.

Any deal would also run Leeds close to their current club record deal, currently sat at the £35.5m fee paid to Hoffenheim for Georginio Rutter in January 2023.

Leeds transfer latest: Perri price tag emerges; Solomon hopes alive

Meanwhile, with the Whites reaching a ‘total agreement’ with Lyon for the signing of Brazilian goalkeeper Perri, we can reveal details of the package on offer to the Brazilian star and on the fee Lyon have been demanding for his services.

Elsewhere, the Whites have been given serious encouragement that a £50m-rated striker could be the next to move to Elland Road after it was revealed the player is aware of their interest and is open to the possible move.

In addition, it’s also been revealed that Leeds also have a genuine interest in signing a Chelsea attacker, who has fallen down the pecking order in the wake of their summer signings of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro.

And while Paixao remains Leeds’ new object of attention, a transfer journalist has explained how a deal for last season’s loan hero, Manor Solomon, could soon come back on to Leeds’ radar before the summer window slams shut.

How Solomon and Paixao compared last season