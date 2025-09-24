Leeds United will try to offload 25-year-old French goalkeeper Illan Meslier in the January transfer window, despite his recent return to the matchday squad and with the player still very much seen as third-choice behind summer signing Lucas Perri and Karl Darlow.

With Meslier’s contract set to expire in summer 2026, Leeds are keen to secure a fee for the shot-stopper, whose 200-plus appearances once marked him as a cornerstone of their Premier League project. Sources suggest the club would accept a modest fee, potentially just covering the remainder of his contract, to avoid losing him for free next summer.

Crucially, his exit could also free up a space in their 25-man Premier League squad.

Inter Milan lead the race for Meslier’s signature, with the Serie A giants identifying him as a long-term replacement for Yann Sommer. Reports have been backed up with sources stating Inter see him as a very good opportunity to sign a goalkeeper for a cut-price fee, capitalising on Meslier’s reduced role and contract situation.

The Frenchman’s ball-playing ability, albeit having shown signs of deterioration in recent times, aligns with Inter’s tactical demands, making him an attractive prospect for a club chasing domestic and European glory.

Lorient, Meslier’s boyhood club, remain the most persistent suitors. Having tabled an offer in August, the Ligue 1 side are eager to bring him back to Brittany, where he rose through their youth ranks.

Lorient’s determination is very strong, although Meslier’s high wages could pose a hurdle.

Valencia are also in the mix, maintaining contact with Meslier’s representatives. The La Liga outfit prefer a pre-contract agreement in 2026 to secure him for free, but haven’t ruled out a January move if terms align.

Meanwhile, Rangers have kept tabs on Meslier, though sources describe their interest as distant, with other targets taking priority.

Additional interest comes from Fiorentina and Rennes, who value his experience, and Serie A newcomers Como, alongside Turkish giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, who see him as a potential coup. Trabzonspor, however, have withdrawn, content with the addition of Manchester United loanee Andre Onana.

With Meslier desperate for first-team football to revive his career, a January exit seems likely, and a move that would ultimately suit all parties.

Leeds view his sale as a pragmatic move, given the dwindling time left on his deal, preferring his exit in the January window as opposed to losing him as a free agent.

And as negotiations heat up ahead of the January window, Meslier’s next destination could reshape his path to reclaiming his status as one of Europe’s brightest goalkeeping talents.

