Leeds United have raised their offer for Shea Charles for a third time as they finally hope to persuade Southampton to accept their bid, while the Championship side have been warned that the Whites will not walk away easily from a player who has fast emerged as one of their top targets this summer.

The Whites are looking to make five to six signings this summer as they look to take Daniel Farke’s side on to the next level and having been made all too aware that sitting still in the Premier League is actually going backwards.

With ambitions to solidify and improve on several positions in their squad, Leeds United have taken a key interest in acquiring the services of Charles this summer, whose current deal at St Mary’s is due to expire in a year’s time.

While Saints do hold a one-year option on that arrangement, their failure to secure promotion to the Premier League – and having been kicked out of the Championship play-offs over the Spygate fiasco – means they are very much open to a sale.

Furthermore, a major green light from the player has also given Leeds hope of a deal.

However, Southampton have made it clear they value the Northern Ireland international at £30m – and won’t be moved easily with a reduced bid.

That has not stopped Leeds from trying, however. An initial offer worth £20m was quickly rejected, while an improved offer, lodged two weeks ago and worth £23m, was also considered before being batted away.

Now, the Daily Mail reports that Leeds have on Thursday launched a third – and potentially final, take it or leave – bid for Charles, worth the same £23m but with additional bonuses and add-ons that could take the package nearer Saints’ valuation.

Whether Southampton accept remains to be seen, though reports that Crystal Palace have also entered the race for his signature will give Southampton greater hope of achieving their valuation.

That said, one observer has explained why Leeds will not walk away easily from the deal…

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Leeds continue push to sign Shea Charles

With the Whites planning to elevate the quality of their squad this summer, the acquisition of Charles is seen as a key way to raise standards in midfield.

Indeed, one observer has told Football Insider that the push to sign Charles is not something Leeds are willing to walk away from, with the 49ers Enterprises determined to land their man.

“Leeds know they want to be ambitious in the summer transfer window.

“The problem they will face is that the players they are looking at are also being looked at by clubs higher up the Premier League, who might have more money or more interesting offers.

“So when a player comes along like Charles, whom they know they want to sign and have now made an offer for, they have to move quickly to get it over the line.

“He’s somebody they’ve been impressed by, and somebody they feel would be a significant upgrade on what they’ve already got available.

“That’s what the manager wants to do, upgrade on his current squad with talented players, and eventually, piece by piece, they’ll put together a stronger team at Leeds.

“Southampton have turned down their first offer, but I’m sure they will return with a new and improved offer another after some negotiations; they won’t walk away from it straight away.

“They’ll obviously be aware of the interest from other clubs, but they’ve made the first move, so at the moment they are the ones looking to get it over the line.

“That’s what the manager wants to do: upgrade his current squad with talented players, and eventually, piece by piece, they’ll put together a stronger team at Leeds.”

While midfielder prices have risen starkly this summer – the market inflated by Elliot Anderson’s astronomical £116m move from Nottingham Forest to Manchester City – Leeds believe their offer is a fair one.

And they will point to the initial £16.5m fee paid by Everton to Middlesbrough for the Championship’s Player of the Year, Hayden Hackney, who has moved to Merseyside having also had a year left on his deal.

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