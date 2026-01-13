Leeds United are aware of competition for Danilho Doekhi from Wolfsburg after sources rated the chances of the player remaining in the Bundesliga, though the Whites’ next piece of business is likely to be to greenlight the departure of winger Jack Harrison.

The West Yorkshire side do have cash to spend this month but continue to keep a close eye on finances as they look to provide Daniel Farke with the players to rubber-stamp their Premier League status for another season.

After a good run of form that has seen Leeds United lose just once in the last nine games, the Whites are currently in a good place and with a sizeable eight-point buffer on West Ham in 18th place, will hope they are just a few more wins away from securing their status among the elite for another season.

To further their prospects of survival, Farke – who reverted to a 3-5-2 formation at the back end of November to great effect – wants to add another central defender to his mix; the manager wary that the recent ankle injury sustained by Joe Rodon left the Whites without a senior replacement on his bench.

And with interest in a move for Union Berlin defender Doekhi confirmed by our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher, the Whites have learned what the Bundesliga side are demanding to sign the Dutch defender this month.

However, with the 27-year-old falling out of contract at Union Berlin this summer, Leeds are not alone in their pursuit of a defender who has already scored an impressive six goals in 19 appearances this season.

Indeed, while Aston Villa are among those also considering a move, we can also confirm Florian Plettenberg’s revelation that Wolfsburg are offering the player a chance to remain in the Bundesliga this month and beyond.

Per our own Fletcher, Doehki is open to the potential switch across Germany and, despite previously making clear his preference for moving to the Premier League, the expected approach from Wolfsburg does also hold huge appeal to the player, who has earned a stellar reputation since joining Union in a 2022 transfer from Vitesse in his native Netherlands.

Leeds, for their part, are now considering their next move, though sources say they are aware of the increased competition to sign a player that Farke has had eyes on since his days as Norwich boss.

Either way, Union have made it clear they are open to the player’s sale this month and, as they close in on the signing of his replacement, in Royal Antwerp’s Zeno Van Den Bosch, they will hope the increased competition for Doekhi’s signature will help them reach as close as they can to their €13 million (£11.3m, $15.1m) valuation.

Leeds transfer news: Jack Harrison set for Serie A transfer

With the Whites hopeful of adding Doekhi to the mix, one player who now looks certain to leave is Harrison.

The winger is one of the final reminders of the Marcelo Bielsa era at Leeds, though his eight-year spell at Elland Road has been punctuated by a two-year loan spell with Everton, while the Whites dropped out of the Premier League.

That decision to force a move away saw him fall foul of the Leeds faithful and, having never really been forgiven, it has been a relatively bruising return to West Yorkshire for the now 29-year-old.

Now a long way down Farke’s pecking order, Harrison has started just three games this season across all competitions, with 10 more outings coming off the bench.

But with just 264 Premier League minutes to his name, which has failed to register a single goal or assist, Leeds had made it clear to the winger that he could leave this month if a suitable offer came in.

Now, according to a plethora of sources, Harrison is on the brink of a loan move to Fiorentina which could contain an obligation to make permanent over the summer, though likely to be subject to La Viola – currently 18th in the table, though on the climb – avoiding demotion to Serie B.

Per the trusted Ben Jacobs, a deal to take Harrison to Florence is almost agreed.

He wrote on X at 12.42pm (13/01/26): ‘Leeds winger Jack Harrison close to a move to Fiorentina. Parties discussing a loan with a buy option that could become an obligation.

‘LUFC sources say as of Tuesday morning, there are still points of negotiation to finalise. Fiorentina insist an agreement is verbally in place.’

Harrison will leave Leeds with a record of 34 goals and 32 assists from 219 appearances, though a major clue that a move was on the cards came last year when his multi-million mansion in the leafy Ling Lane area of the city was put up for sale.

The move to Florence will see Harrison link up with former Leeds winger Manor Solomon, though the two never played together at Elland Road, with the latter enjoying a season’s loan in West Yorkshire, while the former spent his second year at Goodison Park.

And in case you missed it, sources have revealed the reasons why the Whites passed up the chance to re-sign Solomon this month, despite Tottenham reducing his asking price to a new low and with his agent making clear the Israeli was open to a return.

Solomon has since gone on to join Fiorentina himself, making two appearances so far.

Elsewhere, sources have shed light on whether Callum Wilson could join Leeds United as the 33-year-old striker waits to finalise a severance package to leave West Ham United.

The former England striker, also linked with a move to Celtic and Ipswich, will be released by the Hammers just six months after joining as a free agent this summer.

Wilson scored four times in 18 appearances for the Irons.

And finally, an audacious attempt to bring a Real Madrid star to West Yorkshire has ultimately failed to get off the ground.

