Leeds United will imminently wrap up the signing of Jaka Bijol with the Udinese defender currently undergoing a medical in West Yorkshire ahead of a €22m move – and the central defender could be joined in West Yorkshire by a compatriot after Fabrizio Romano confirmed interest from Daniel Farke’s side.

The Whites are busy making additions to their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League and on Wednesday learned their fixture list for the upcoming 2025/26 season. The objective for Leeds United is a simple one: avoid the same instant return to the second tier that has befallen the last six sides promoted to the top flight.

And while many understand that the task is easier said than done – the gap between the Premier League and the Championship perhaps never being wider – plenty of observers feel Daniel Farke’s can at least be one side to buck that trend.

Their first signing since promotion was secured was confirmed on Sunday when Lukas Nmecha completed a free transfer move from Wolfsburg.

Now a second deal is on the cusp of being finalised in the form of Udinese defender Bijol, with Leeds agreeing to pay a fee of €22m (£18.75m, $25.4m) for to ensure they were not scooped by AC Milan or Newcastle, both of whom who looked into a possible hijack for the transfer of the 63-times capped Slovenia defender.

And with personal terms already having been agreed, Leeds will shortly be in a position to present signing number two of the summer before their supporters, with an initial three-year deal for the 26-year-old expected to be signed.

Signing Bijol will immediately land Farke one of his major targets of the summer window, with the defender expected to slot into the side alongside Joe Rodon and with Pascal Struijk and Ethan Ampadu likely used as cover. Max Wober, however, has been cleared to leave.

The Whites will now set their focus on strengthening in three more positions to bolster their ranks – with a versatile full-back, a recently-relegated Premier League midfielder and a promising striker now very much in their sights.

However, according to Romano, Leeds are also positioning themselves in the mix to sign another Slovenian star in Lovro Golic.

Leeds one of three keen on signing of Roma defender Golic – Romano

The teenage defender has been on Roma’s books since 2022 when he arrived at the club from NK Domzale in his homeland. Having signed a three-year deal, big things were expected of the then-16-year-old.

However, despite being called up for first-team training, Golic – currently on duty for his country at the UEFA Under-19s Championships – never played for their senior side.

And with his deal expiring this summer, Roma have decided against extending his stay.

Now, according to Romano, Leeds are one of three sides looking at a move to snap up the teenage star.

Writing on his X account, the Italian transfer guru posted: ‘Slovenian defender Lovro Golic will leave AS Roma as free agent, decision made. Hoffenheim, Lecce and Leeds United are among clubs keen to sign Slovenia U21 talent.’

Adding another promising centre-half to their mix would be a smart move for the Whites, with the move seen as relatively low-risk.

They currently also have James Debayo (19) on their books, while Portuguese Under-19s international, Diogo Monteiro is another youthful option hoping to make the step up.

Leeds transfer round-up: Exciting trio targeted; Juventus star offered to Whites

Meanwhile, we can confirm that United are pressing forward with their ambitious transfer plans with Rodrigo Muniz, Semih Kilicsoy and Noah Sadiki all on their radar – and with sources laying out the chances of the triple deal coming to fruition.

Elsewhere, Leeds will reportedly be ‘contacted by intermediaries’ to discuss a potential deal for a midfield star Juventus are desperate to offload this summer.

And finally, Leeds are among the clubs, alongside Nottingham Forest and Sunderland, to target the signing of Atletico Madrid star Reinildo Mandava, who will be available on a free transfer.

Who is new Leeds transfer target Lovro Golic?

By Samuel Bannister

Born in Celje, Slovenia in 2006, Golic began his career with NK Domzale before Roma paid €200k to add him to their U17 team in 2022.

The centre-back progressed up the ranks, making his U19 debut (at the time, the highest age bracket in Italian youth football) by March 2023.

Around that time, he was called into first-team training by Jose Mourinho, surprising senior players like Paulo Dybala and Tammy Abraham with the fact he was still 16.

“When I entered the field, Mourinho asked Paulo what he thought of me, he replied that I look like a real wall,” Golic, who is 1.95m tall, said in an interview at the time. “When Mourinho told him that I was 16 years old, he was incredulous.”

Golic played 18 times for Roma’s main youth team (by now the U20s) in 2024-25 as they finished top of their league, but lost in the play-offs, which he wasn’t involved in as the end of his contract approached.

Ultimately, Golic never made his senior debut for Roma and is now ready for his next challenge.

Prior to any confirmation of his next move, though, he has had some international duties to attend to. Slovenia called up Golic for their squad for the U21 Euros at the end of the campaign and he played the majority of their goalless draw with England in the group stage.