Leeds United are reigniting their pursuit of Marseille winger Jonathan Rowe, aiming to bring the 22-year-old back to English football after his move from Norwich City last summer, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

The England U21 international, known for his pace, flair, and goal-scoring ability, was a prime target for the Whites in 2024, but Marseille swooped in with a €16million deal. Now, with Daniel Farke’s side pushing for attacking reinforcements, Rowe has re-emerged as a key objective for the 2025 summer window.

Sources confirm that four Premier League clubs, including Leeds, are keen on the versatile forward, who can operate across the front line. Rowe’s 12 goals in 32 Championship games during Norwich’s 2023-24 season showcased his potential, but limited minutes in Ligue 1 — where he’s struggled to displace Marseille’s established stars — have fuelled speculation of a return to England. Leeds see him as a perfect fit to bolster their wide options.

Marseille’s openness to a sale stems from their recent acquisitions of two new wingers, Igor Paixao and Timothy Weah. Leeds were in for Paixao but got beaten to a €15m deal, while Weah is undergoing a medical ahead of joining Marseille from Juventus.

These signings have deepened Marseille’s attacking roster and seen the French club warm to Rowe’s departure.

Marseille would entertain offers around €20m (£17m) for Rowe, a feasible sum for Leeds, who are backed by ambitious ownership aiming for Premier League stability. Rowe’s homegrown status and untapped potential make him an attractive long-term investment.

Competition is heating up, with interest from around Europe and three unnamed Premier League sides keen on his signature. Italian clubs Atalanta and Roma have also scouted Rowe as a potential replacement for departing attackers. For Leeds, securing him would signal intent of trying to survive the drop this season.

With the transfer deadline set, Leeds must act swiftly to outmanoeuvre rivals and land a player capable of transforming their attacking fortunes. Farke has stated that the club are not ready for the Premier League yet and has pushed the board to bring in more attacking options as soon as possible.

As mentioned previously, Farke and Leeds were hopeful of landing Paixao, but the Brazilian chose Marseille.

At his unveiling, Paixao was asked to explain his decision to join Marseille. He said: “That’s an easy question. OM is a club with values. It’s very special for me. I want to give my all. It’s a big responsibility, we’re going to do something great.”

