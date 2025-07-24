Leeds United have reached a ‘total agreement’ with Lyon for the signing of Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Perri, two trusted sources have confirmed – while the Whites have also rejected a new approach from Real Betis for the transfer of wantaway striker Mateo Joseph.

The Whites have been steadily assembling a solid squad capable of mounting a challenge to stay in the Premier League in the upcoming season, despite romping to the Championship title with a 100-point tally – the most ever accrued in a single season in their proud history. And having already welcomed six new faces at Elland Road so far this summer, Leeds United are far from finishing strengthening their squad after striking a deal to bring in signing number seven in Perri.

The Whites have been linked with several new stoppers already this summer after we confirmed earlier in the year that Illan Meslier has played his last game for Leeds, having been unceremoniously axed by Daniel Farke at the back end of last season.

And after watching Brentford snap up Caoimhin Kelleher, Bournemouth beat them to Djordje Petrovic and with Newcastle unwilling to sanction the sale of Nick Pope until landing a replacement of their own, sources confirmed to us on July 14 that Leeds were now ready to put their focus into a deal for Lyon goalkeeper Perri, instead.

Now both Fabrice Hawkins and Fabrizio Romano have confirmed the Whites have reached a ‘total agreement’ for the transfer of the 6ft 5in stopper, who has been given clearance to finalise the move to Elland Road.

In a post on his X account, RMC Sport journalist Hawkins posted: ‘Exclusive: Total agreement between Lyon and Leeds for Lucas Perri. The goalkeeper is leaving the tour in Germany and flying to England. After medical, Perri will sign his contract with Leeds.’

Shortly afterwards, that was followed up with confirmation from Fabrizio Romano, who added: ‘Leeds United have agreed a deal in principle with OL for goalkeeper Lucas Perri. Medical tests booked and formal steps to follow, as Fabrice Hawkins reported. Deal in place to join.’

Sources previously indicated that Lyon were seeking a fee as high as £20m (€23m, $27m) for Perri, though Leeds had been working on lowering that price for the towering former Brazil Under-23s goalkeeper.

Either way, it looks like Leeds are about to land on their successor to Meslier, in Perri, with the Brazilian wowing for Lyon last season with an impressive 74.7% save ratio – effectively meaning he kept out close to three quarters of the efforts on his goal he faced.

Leeds reject offer for Mateo Joseph

With a deal for Perri closing in – and we understand the player will be offered a four-year contract at Elland Road – Leeds can now switch their attention to the attacking third and on deals for a new winger and, perhaps more pertinently, a new striker.

We have revealed that Leeds maintain a strong interest in signing Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz, though the Cottagers will only sanction a deal if they can sign a replacement and are holding out for a big price for the Brazilian.

The Whites are also still very much in the mix to sign explosive Feyenoord winger Igor Paixao after talks over a move to Marseille hit a brick wall.

In the meantime, Leeds may potentially need to sign two new strikers this summer after Mateo Joseph’s request to leave.

Now, according to journalist Sebastien Vidal, Leeds have rejected a fresh offer for his services from Real Betis after making clear their demands.

‘Leeds United have rejected Real Betis’ offer for Mateo Joseph, deeming it nowhere near their valuation. The Premier League side want either a dry loan or a €15–20M permanent deal. Joseph is pushing for the move, but Betis refuse to meet the price,’ he wrote on X.

Farke recently spoke out on the Spain Under-21 striker’s refusal to hook up with his teammates on their pre-season training camp in Germany.

Speaking to various sections of the media, Farke explained after a 4-1 friendly win against SC Verl: “It was actually the plan to have him here [in Germany].

“With him, the situation is quite clear. We really value and rate him – otherwise we wouldn’t have played him, especially in the beginning of the last successful campaign ahead of a golden boot winner in Joel Piroe and an experienced striker like Patrick Bamford.

“Nevertheless, he came to me and asked for a new challenge and would like to move. He has also hinted that he prefers a move to Spain due to his Spanish roots. That was his call.”

Farke has said he “won’t stand in the way” of a move for Joseph, but expressed his disappointment.

“We have invested a lot in him – time, money and backing,” Farke added.

“He’s on a long-term contract and we value him. This is for our key people and the board to decide the value. The truth is that no other club has met our expectations yet.

“Because of that, we expected him to train and travel with us. He mentioned that he didn’t feel ready for the trip to Stockholm. I accepted this because he started later with training. The day after, he said he didn’t feel ready to travel to play the friendlies here in Germany.

“It’s not a situation I like. I’ve spoken honestly to him and strongly recommended him to be professional, but he said he’s not in a mental state to do this.

“What should I do? I can’t call the police to drag him here on the training pitch. It was his decision.”

