Leeds are increasingly optimistic they can secure the permanent signing of Manor Solomon this summer after his agent made clear his preferences over his next move in the wake of interest from Marseille – while sources have also revealed to TEAMtalk what the player’s stance is on a permanent move to Elland Road.

Solomon will go down in Leeds United folklore after scoring the goal that secured the Championship title after a brilliant solo effort in added-on time secured a 2-1 victory at Plymouth and took the Whites through the 100-point barrier for the first time in their history. Having made a slow start at Elland Road after initially signing on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds were treated to a player at his absolute best through those key closing matches of the season, underlining why the player has previously excelled in the Champions League.

After finishing the season with an impressive 23 goal involvements from 41 matches – a G/A every 117.6 minutes he played for the Whites this season – Leeds are understandably keen to tie Solomon down to a permanent move from Spurs this summer.

However, a potential hurdle has cropped up recently to that plan after it emerged that Roberto De Zerbi, who managed the player at Shakhtar Donetsk, was keen to reunite with the player at Marseille this summer.

Despite that, Leeds have now been given a monumental double lift over their chances of signing the winger, after his agent, Shlomi Ben Ezra, dismissed the idea of the player opting for a move to France over the Premier League.

Furthermore, the notion of signing for Marseille appears to have been taken out of the equation for political reasons.

“De Zerbi sent a message to Manor, but he told him that he could not play for Marseille for political reasons,” Ben Ezra told Le 10 Sport.

“It’s difficult to play in another league when you’ve had a taste of the Premier League. Manor is having a great time at Leeds, but he’s under contract with Spurs.

“He likes the Premier League, but in football, you never know… It all depends on what Daniel Levy wants to do. Manor likes English football and he’ll prefer the Premier League… But in football, you never know what might happen.”

Manor Solomon giving priority to Leeds – sources

In addition to Ben Ezra’s claims, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has also been told that Solomon is ‘fully prepared’ to give priority to Leeds this summer, having settled in the north Leeds area of the city with his fiancé and with the pair having been spotted around the kosher bakeries on Street Lane, in Roundhay.

Furthermore, we understand that Spurs are very much open to the player’s sale, as they look to generate funds for a crucial transfer window of their own. They want to strengthen in multiple areas, and that will happen regardless of whether under-fire manager Ange Postecoglou stays or goes.

We also understand that they are open to the 25-year-old’s sale for a figure of around £15m to £20m, and sources understand a deal, which has already been discussed between the two clubs, could be struck for around that lower figure with incentives and bonuses – potentially around Leeds’ survival in the Premier League – taking the fee towards the upper figure.

Football commentator Ian Darke also believes a move to Elland Road is the most likely for the 43-times capped Israel winger this summer.

“He’s not proven in the Premier League, he is not an established Premier League player but nobody is at one point in their career,” Darke began on MOT Leeds News.

“So, it is a calculation they have to make, they have looked at him, they have seen him play, maybe he makes the step up and the price is right, it is probably a doable deal.

“If I were him, I would choose to play in the Premier League and stay at Leeds over Marseille every day of the week.

“I don’t know what Marseille might be offering him; it depends on what kind of man he is, whether he fancies that kind of adventure.”

Solomon, meanwhile, has given little away on his future but did state recently: “I really don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that Leeds United will forever be in my heart.”

Manor Solomon’s incredible stats while on loan at Leeds