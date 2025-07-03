Leeds United are exploring a possible deal for Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, according to reports in Italy, with the cost of the transfer coming to light and with Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer also making clear where he sees himself playing next season.

The Whites have so far added three new faces to their squad that secured promotion back to the Premier League, with Sebastiaan Bornauw this week joining Jaka Bijol and Lukas Nmecha in arriving through the Elland Road welcome doors. However, with the quest of staying in the Premier League more challenging than ever before, Daniel Farke knows he still needs to add much more quality to his Leeds United ranks before the summer window shuts for business.

To that end, we understand the Whites plan to sign a new left-back, a striker, a goalkeeper and an attacking midfielder to bolster their ranks. And with Farke emphasising building a stronger, taller and physically challenging team, a box-to-box midfield dominator also figures high on their wishlist.

As far as a new goalkeeper is concerned, Leeds have so far drawn a blank, with three targets in Nick Pope, Djordje Petrovic and Caoimhin Kelleher all having decided their paths lie elsewhere.

The loss of Petrovic – who TEAMtalk has reported Leeds have tracked since March – is particularly tough to take, with the goalkeeper’s imminent move to Sunderland drawing an update. More on that later….

Off the back of that, though, multiple reports in Italy now claim Leeds are considering a move for Torino giant, Milinkovic-Savic, who stands a colossal 6ft 8ins tall and was formerly on the books of Manchester United.

Now regarded as one of the best in Serie A, the 28-year-old has a €19.5m (£16.8m, $22.8m) exit clause in his deal.

And while Napoli were reportedly set to sign the 19-times capped Serbia international, their pursuit of other options has seemingly opened up the transfer door for Leeds to pounce, and with the Whites reported to be considering an approach.

At the same time, Leeds have also been boosted in their lengthy quest to sign Gustavo Hamer from Sheffield United after learning the player is willing to snub an offer to move overseas and with a Premier League move now in his sights…

Leeds get Hamer hope as Petrovic miss is assessed

After missing out on promotion last season, Hamer looks destined to leave Bramall Lane after two seasons in South Yorkshire. Heavily linked with a move to Elland Road last summer amid claims of a failed bid from Leeds, Farke is back on the 28-year-old’s trail this time around as he looks to add more quality to his attacking midfield ranks.

With the Blades reportedly set to demand a fee of £18m to £20m for the former Coventry man, Leeds are one of four Premier League sides to have been linked with a move this summer.

They are not alone in their admiration, though, and reports this week have claimed Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven, who can offer the star Champions League football, have also enquired his services.

However, according to Dutch outlet SoccerNews.nl, Hamer has made it clear he is not interested in returning to his Dutch roots (while the player was born in Brazil, he moved to the Netherlands as a child) and having instead made it clear he only wants to leave Bramall Lane for the Premier League; news that will significantly raise Farke’s hopes of a renewed swoop.

Meanwhile, Sunderland’s imminent capture of Petrovic will represent the third time this summer that Leeds have seemingly lost out to the Black Cats for a reported transfer target, with both Noah Sadiki and Habid Diarra – two players we can confirm the Whites also strongly looked at – now heading to Wearside.

Sources understand that while Leeds did bid for Diarra, they were unlikely to raise their offer higher, and while there was interest too in both Sadiki and Petrovic, concrete offers from Elland Road were not actually made.

All the same, reflecting on those transfer misses, journalist Graeme Bailey told Leeds United News: “From what I am told, Leeds have looked to downplay the fact they were in direct competition but they were very keen on both Diarra and Sadiki. Leeds, though, insist they will be judged at the end of the summer.

“Not at the start, which is fair, but these are huge moves from Sunderland and let’s not forget – this first season back, the two teams are going to be big rivals in the Premier League.”

Leeds transfer round-up: Villa raid hopes alive;

Milinkovic-Savic is not the only goalkeeper Leeds have been heavily linked, with the Whites credited with a strong interest in Angers goalkeeper Yahia Fofana.

The same article also details Leeds’ apparent interest in a one-time £50m Chelsea signing, who the Blues now no longer count on.

Meanwhile, sources have revealed how much Leeds United will need to pay to sign Alex Moreno from Aston Villa this summer, with Unai Emery having cleared him, and another left-back, to leave Villa Park.

The Whites seemingly do face strong competition, though, for the Spanish left-back.

And finally, Real Madrid’s stance on a bright attacking star linked with Leeds has come to light, amid reports the Whites are ready to offer a fee worth around £17m (€20m) for the dynamic young striker.

Who is Vanja Milinkovic-Savic?

By Samuel Bannister

November 2015: Man Utd release Milinkovic-Savic after he failed to get a UK work permit. He agrees a contract with Lechia Gdansk, effective from January 2016.

January 2017: Torino agree a deal to sign Milinkovic-Savic in advance of the summer 2017 transfer window, meaning he will follow his brother Sergej (playing for Lazio) to Italy.

December 2017: On just his second competitive appearance for Torino, a few weeks after his debut, Milinkovic-Savic saves a penalty against Roma’s Edin Dzeko in the Coppa Italia.

May 2018: Milinkovic-Savic makes his Serie A debut on the final day of the season.

July 2018: Milinkovic-Savic signs for fellow Serie A side SPAL on loan.

January 2019: After only three appearances, his SPAL loan is terminated and he drops into Serie B for a six-month spell with Ascoli.

June 2019: Milinkovic-Savic moves to Belgium, joining Standard Liege on loan with an option to buy.

December 2020: After not being bought by Standard, Milinkovic-Savic makes his first Serie A appearance since returning to Torino.

April 2021: Milinkovic-Savic keeps his first Serie A clean sheet.

June 2021: Torino award Milinkovic-Savic a new contract and he goes on to finally become their no.1 after the departure of Salvatore Sirigu.

November 2021: Milinkovic-Savic earns his senior international debut for Serbia.

November 2022: Serbia pick Milinkovic-Savic for their World Cup squad and he starts all three of their group stage matches.

June 2023: Milinkovic-Savic completes an ever-present season in Serie A, in which he only conceded 41 goals from 38 games.

December 2023: Milinkovic-Savic makes his 100th appearance for Torino.

August 2024: Milinkovic-Savic saves a last-minute penalty by Mario Pasalic to preserve Torino’s win against Atalanta.

August/September 2024: Milinkovic-Savic earns the player of the match award in consecutive appearances after keeping clean sheets against Venezia and Lecce.

December 2024: Milinkovic-Savic saves his second penalty of the season, against Bologna’s Santiago Castro.

January 2025: Torino draw their derby with Juventus 1-1, with Milinkovic-Savic making a season personal best of eight saves.

February 2025: For the second time this season, Milinkovic-Savic saves an Atalanta penalty (by Mateo Retegui) and later in the same month saves another by AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic.