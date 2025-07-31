Leeds United are weighing up the chance to sign Lyon star Ainsley Maitland-Niles after a journalist confirmed the former Arsenal star has been offered to the Whites during talks over a deal for Lucas Perri, though it’s also been claimed that Daniel Farke’s side are also ramping up their quest to sign a Championship full-back as a preferred alternative.

The Whites have made seven major signings so far, spending just shy of £70m (€81m, $93m) as they build up for their return to Premier League action. Out of the top flight for two years, the quest to survive among the elite has arguably never been harder than ever, with the last six sides all prompted immediately suffering an immediate return a year later.

In order to maximise their chances, Leeds United have added height, physicality and experience to their squad as they aim to, at the very least, finish just over the relegation trapdoor.

However, Leeds are far from finished and with a new left winger and at least one new striker in their sights, Farke is still keen to add to his squad before their season gets underway with a clash against Everton at Elland Road on August 18.

In addition, with Isaac Schmidt set to depart this summer to join Werder Bremen, the Whites are in the market for a suitable replacement and with a strong interest in Leicester’s James Justin reported.

He’s not the only versatile full-back option Leeds have an interest in, though, with journalist Graeme Bailey revealing the Premier League new-boys have also been offered the chance to sign Maitland-Niles.

“Leeds are one of the clubs who have been offered Ainsley Maitland-Niles. I’m told lots of Premier League clubs have been offered him. He’s the sort of player Leeds need in terms of both full-back positions,” the transfer journalist told LeedsUnitedNews.

Confirming his name was mentioned during negotiation over Perri, Bailey added: “Leeds are one of the teams who have been offered him. He’s available, intermediaries are doing the work, he’s been pushed to a few clubs. What I can say, is he does want to come back to England.”

IN-DEPTH ⚪🔵🟡 Every completed Leeds United transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Leeds ‘pushing’ to sign James Justin

The versatile Maitland-Niles has enjoyed something of a nomadic career. Having started at Arsenal, he has taken in loan spells at Ipswich, West Brom, Roma and Southampton, before making a permanent move to Lyon in summer 2023.

Capable of covering at left-back or in midfield, it is as a right-back with the Ligue 1 side over the last two seasons where Maitland-Niles has enjoyed the best spell of his career, playing 73 times over that period, scoring three goals and adding 11 assists, giving him a G/A every 5.21 appearances from defence.

Collecting 40 wins and 20 wins in that time, his form in France has alerted him to multiple clubs in England and with Lyon’s financial situation meaning they do have to consider any and all offers for players in their squad.

Despite being offered the chance to secure his signing, it is understood that Leeds’ preference, at this stage, remains on a deal for Justin.

And with his contract at Leicester now into its final 12 months, there is increased optimism at Leeds that a relatively cheap deal can be done for the 27-year-old’s services.

Now journalist Sebastien Vidal, writing on X, claims Leeds are ‘pushing’ to get a deal for the 27-year-old over the line, with Farke a big fan of the player’s ability to provide strong cover and competition in both full-back spots.

Leeds transfer latest: Kalimuendo linked again;

Meanwhile, our sources have revealed Leeds’ interest in signing Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo remains and has ‘never died down’ amid claims a Premier League transfer could finally be on the cards this summer.

The Whites were strongly linked with the then-PSG attacker back in summer 2022, though they were ultimately beaten to his signing by Rennes.

Now it seems a move is on, though two other Premier League sides appear ahead of Leeds in the race, sources have told us.

Elsewhere, Leeds have been listed in a five-club battle for a Southampton star, who Darren Witcoop now claims has made it clear he wants to quit the south coast club.

Meanwhile, Leeds have been credited with a strong interest in signing Roma striker Artem Dovbyk, with reports in the Italian press revealing the Serie A side’s asking price for the powerful Ukrainian striker, while two new wingers have also come on to Farke’s radar in the wake of missing out on Paixao.

You decide: Where will Leeds finish in the Premier League this season?