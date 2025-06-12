Leeds United are showing serious interest in Jaka Bijol and have started negotiations with Udinese to explore a possible deal, TEAMtalk understands.

The Slovenian centre-back, who is under contract with the Italian club until 2027, is one of the top names on Leeds’ list to strengthen their defence for the upcoming season.

Other Premier League clubs have also asked for information on Bijol, but no concrete steps have followed.

Despite recent reports linking him to Serie A clubs Juventus, Milan, and Inter, none of those clubs are currently active in the race for the player.

Leeds are among the clubs in the best position to move forward. Bijol himself is open to a new challenge and appreciates the possibility of playing in the Premier League.

He is not rushing to make a final decision but considers the Leeds proposal as one of the most interesting options on the table.

Talks between Leeds and Udinese are expected to continue in the coming days and weeks, with the English team hoping to reach an agreement before the summer window gains full speed.

Leeds have a plan for Udinese star

TEAMtalk understands that Leeds want to sign Bijol as a partner in central defence for Joe Rodon, having frequently scouted him throughout the last three to four months.

With Max Wober having been cleared to leave Elland Road this summer, Daniel Farke intends to use Pascal Struijk as cover for the pair, with Ethan Ampadu – likely to revert back to a midfield role next season – also able to provide cover if required.

Bijol, 26, signed for Udinese in 2022 and has made 95 appearances for the Italian side in total, notching five goals in the process.

The centre-back played a key role in Udinese’s 2024/25 Serie A campaign, playing 34 times in the league, helping his side to keep eight clean sheets.

