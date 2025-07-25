Daniel Farke’s decision to axe long-serving striker Patrick Bamford ahead of Leeds United’s return to the Premier League has been praised by a pundit who claims the former England striker is a long way past his best, while serious questions have been asked about the motives of his wantaway teammate Mateo Joseph.

Farke’s side are busily beefing up their squad ahead of their return to the top flight after a two-year absence, knowing they will have their work cut out to stay afloat while back among the elite. And with all six of the sides last promoted suffering an immediate return to the second tier, Leeds United know they will need a strong core of players to prove themselves up for the fight.

So far, Leeds have made six new signings to strengthen their group, while a seventh – in goalkeeper Lucas Perri – is also due to go through after a deal with Lyon was agreed.

One area Leeds need to improve on is in attack, and while Joel Piroe top-scored last season with 19 goals in 48 games, the supporting cast around him remains open to debate.

One man whose future had been open to conjecture was Bamford. His deal at Leeds is due to expire next summer and we have persistently reported that the one-time England cap was likely to have heading for the exit door this summer.

However, after spending much of the off-season working on his fitness and bulking up for the vigours ahead, Farke has cut the player short and unceremoniously told the 31-year-old that he is not part of his Premier League plans.

The decision to axe the long-serving striker has certainly ruffled some feathers, but pundit Simon Jordan is adamant the Whites boss has made the right call, branding the 122-goal marksman as well past his sell-by date.

“He had one period of success at Leeds, and that elevated him for a period of time because we were looking for alternatives to Harry Kane”, Jordan said on talkSPORT.

“For most of his career, he has not scored the goals that the position he occupies should dictate.”

“What is the problem with telling the truth? Some people would say it would disadvantage the sale of an asset. The owners must want to downplay the level of contempt you have for a player.

“In this instance, it is clear to him that he player is not fit for purpose, but it doesn’t mean he is not fit for purpose somewhere else. More plain speaking instead of doublespeak is beneficial.

“People can cope with the truth as long as it is fair and is delivered in a manner which is respectful.”

Bamford set for Championship move as Mateo Joseph is criticised

Bamford now looks set to end his seven-year stint at Elland Road, having failed to score in 18 appearances last season. He will depart West Yorkshire with a record of 60 goals in 205 appearances and none more prolific than the 17 he scored in 38 matches in the 2020/21 campaign, the last time the Whites returned to the top flight.

As a result, and while information on his next move is hard to come by from sources, it’s been reported that a return to the Championship now looks an option. Former club Middlesbrough, as well as Coventry and Birmingham have all been touted as possible options.

More latterly, both Burnley and Sunderland – both promoted to the Premier League alongside Leeds – have also been linked with moves.

Explaining his decision to let him leave, Farke pointed to the player’s struggles to maintain fitness during his two years at the helm.

“I had a really open and honest conversation with him. He knows exactly how I view him as a player,” Farke stated after Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Man Utd at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm.

“I would have preferred a completely fit Patrick Bamford in the last two seasons. He also knows how much I rate him as a person, and I thought it was my duty to have a very honest conversation with him straight away.

“I think it was the second day of pre‑season – I told him my plans for the upcoming Premier League season.

“He is aware that he is not part of my Premier League plans.”

Meanwhile, with Joseph also pushing to leave Leeds, his actions in failing to report for pre-season training have also come in for criticism from Jordan.

In a simple, seven-word message, Jordan stated: “I don’t like players who down tools.”

Addressing the situation, Farke stated after a 4-1 friendly win against SC Verl: “It was actually the plan to have him here [in Germany].

“With him, the situation is quite clear. We really value and rate him – otherwise we wouldn’t have played him, especially in the beginning of the last successful campaign ahead of a golden boot winner in Joel Piroe and an experienced striker like Patrick Bamford.

“Nevertheless, he came to me and asked for a new challenge and would like to move. He has also hinted that he prefers a move to Spain due to his Spanish roots. That was his call.”

Farke has said he “won’t stand in the way” of a move for Joseph, but expressed his disappointment.

“We have invested a lot in him – time, money and backing,” Farke added.

“He’s on a long-term contract and we value him. This is for our key people and the board to decide the value. The truth is that no other club has met our expectations yet.

“Because of that, we expected him to train and travel with us. He mentioned that he didn’t feel ready for the trip to Stockholm. I accepted this because he started later with training. The day after, he said he didn’t feel ready to travel to play the friendlies here in Germany.

“It’s not a situation I like. I’ve spoken honestly to him and strongly recommended him to be professional, but he said he’s not in a mental state to do this.

“What should I do? I can’t call the police to drag him here on the training pitch. It was his decision.”

Meanwhile, Leeds United remain in the mix for Igor Paixao after his future took an unexpected twist.

The Whites also still maintain an interest in Manor Solomon too, after learning the Israeli could be a late window mover away from Tottenham Hotspur.

Elsewhere, the Whites have been given serious encouragement that a £50m-rated striker could be the next to move to Elland Road after it was revealed the player is aware of their interest and is open to the possible move.

In addition, it’s also been revealed that Leeds also have a genuine interest in signing a Chelsea attacker, who has fallen down the pecking order in the wake of their summer signings of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro.

