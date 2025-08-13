Leeds United are set to sign free agent Dominic Calvert-Lewin, pending a medical, and reports have revealed which Premier League rival they have beaten to his signature.

The 28-year-old has been searching for a new club since his Everton contract expired at the end of last season, after he failed to reach an agreement with the Toffees over an extension.

According to reliable journalist David Ornstein, reporting for The Athletic, Leeds have ‘reached an agreement in principle’ with Calvert-Lewin, who is set to undergo a medical ‘with a view to completing the move.’

It remains to be seen how much Leeds will pay Calvert-Lewin salary-wise, after other recent reports suggested that the forward was holding out for £150,000 per week.

Daniel Farke’s side have turned to Calvert-Lewin after being frustrated in their attempts to sign Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz, who, as reported by TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti, is a top target for Atalanta.

Newcastle had previously shown interest in Calvert-Lewin, and the forward was open to that move, but Eddie Howe’s side have not reignited their interest in him this summer.

A move to Leeds offers Calvert-Lewin the opportunity to play regular Premier League football again. His first match could be against former club Everton, with the Whites facing the Merseyside club in their Premier League opener on August 18.

Leeds beat Prem rivals to Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed in his own update that Leeds fought off competition from fellow newly-promoted Prem side Sunderland to sign Calvert-Lewin.

“Leeds reach an agreement in principle to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a free agent, as @David_Ornstein called,” Jacobs posted on X.

“It’s after Atalanta moved ahead in the race to sign Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz. DCL turned down a move to Sunderland prior to agreeing terms with Leeds.”

Calvert-Lewin’s best campaign for Everton came in 2020/21 under Carlo Ancelotti, when he notched 21 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions.

However, the big risk for Leeds is whether Calvert-Lewin can stay fit. He’s missed a staggering 61 games due to various ailments since the 2020/21 season. The 11-time capped England international scored only three goals and in 23 Premier League games last term, and will hope to improve on that at Elland Road.

It will be interesting to see whether Calvert-Lewin features in Leeds’ squad for their opener against Everton despite not having any pre-season.

When announcing his intention to leave Everton, Calvert-Lewin posted on Instagram: “This isn’t something I chose lightly.

“Everton has been my home since I was 19 years old. It’s the place that saw potential in me, challenged me to grow, and shaped me both as a footballer and as a man.”

If his medical goes to plan, Calvert-Lewin will become Leeds’ eighth new addition of the summer.

