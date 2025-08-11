Leeds, Burnley biding time to bid for 71-goal Champ striker as sources confirm biggest sticking point

Norwich City striker Josh Sargent will bide his time over his future as he waits for a Premier League club to make a move, amid what we now understand to be growing and persistent interest from both Leeds United and Burnley.

TEAMtalk understands that the Canaries forward is of interest to both of the newly-promoted Prem sides, with the player ideally wanting to remain in England.

Sargent, 25, turned down a £21million move to German side Wolfsburg last month and has started the new season at Carrow Road, opening his account in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Millwall.

He is still expected to leave Norwich before the transfer window shuts, although his price tag is believed to have put off Leeds and Burnley so far.

Leeds are watching developments with Daniel Farke understood to be a big fan. The manager is keen on a potential reunion with Sargent. However, fellow frontmen at Elland Road, including Patrick Bamford, would first need to make way.

Burnley, meanwhile, remain keen despite signing Armando Broja from Chelsea for £20million, but Sargent’s asking price would need to be cut.

However, like Leeds, Burnley are way off meeting Norwich’s valuation that has been set by Wolfburg’s failed approach…

Leeds saw a £32million move for Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz never get off the ground and Farke is looking elsewhere for added firepower this month.

Sargent’s contract expires in 2028 and Norwich are under no immediate pressure to sell him anytime soon with Liam Manning keen to keep his captain.

New Norwich boss Manning admitted they are powerless though to keep Sargent, 25, if interest resurfaces for a player who wants a crack back in the top-flight, whether that is now or in January.

Sargent is banking on clubs coming calling with Manning saying the Canaries are exploring targets should his star man move on.

“With the interest, you’d be mad to not do anything behind the scenes to be prepared,” Manning said.

“So, of course, we want Josh to stay, but we have to be prepared if it doesn’t happen.”

Sargent has bagged 71 goals in 229 appearances during his time with Norwich City and former club Werder Bremen, combined.

Norwich, meanwhile, are also at risk of losing 21-year-old right-back Kellen Fisher, amid interest from Everton.

