Lille’s versatile left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson has emerged as a prime transfer target for several Premier League clubs, with Leeds United and Everton both holding interest.

Sources confirm that two additional unnamed English top-flight sides are closely monitoring the 27-year-old Swedish international, while interest from Bundesliga clubs adds further competition.

With Gudmundsson’s contract set to expire in June 2026, Lille may be forced to consider offers for their defender this summer, potentially as low as £8m, making him an attractive, cost-effective option.

Gudmundsson, known for his attacking flair and defensive reliability, has been a key figure for Lille since joining from FC Groningen in 2021.

His ability to contribute in both phases of play has caught the eye of English clubs seeking to bolster their squads.

Leeds, fresh off promotion, see Gudmundsson as a ideal signing to strengthen their backline, while Everton view him as a potential solution at left-back amid their squad rebuild.

However, The Whites will need to move quickly to seal a deal, as there is no shortage of interest in the full-back…

Leeds face competition for Swedish left-back

As mentioned, two unnamed Premier League clubs are keeping tabs, though no advanced negotiations have been confirmed by sources with any English side. There have been enquiries from German clubs.

Leeds need to bring in a replacement for left-back Junior Firpo, who is expected to re-join former club Real Betis on a free transfer.

Everton are in the market for a new left-back to compete with Vitaly Mykolenko, who is currently the only natural left-back option in the Toffees’ squad.

Sources indicate that Gudmundsson is open to a move, with the prospect of playing in the Premier League particularly appealing.

His versatility, work rate, and experience in Ligue 1 make him a strong fit for England’s top tier. However, interest from Bundesliga clubs could complicate matters, as Gudmundsson’s skill set aligns well with the German league’s high-pressing systems.

Lille, aware of Gudmundsson’s contract situation, may opt to cash in rather than risk losing him for free in 2026.

An £8m fee would represent a bargain for a player of his calibre, but Lille could hold firm for a slightly higher sum if bidding intensifies.

As the transfer window continues Gudmundsson will be one to watch and could end up in England before the deadline has passed.

Who is Gabriel Gudmundsson?

By Samuel Bannister

Born in Malmo, Sweden in April 1999, Gudmundsson started out with Halmstads BK, where he played 88 times and scored 16 goals across three and a half seasons.

In those days, he was playing as a wing-back, winger or even sometimes a striker, but after moving to Groningen in 2019, he began to transition gradually into a full-back role.

His two years in the Netherlands included 37 appearances and two goals, before Lille – who were the defending champions of Ligue 1 at the time – signed him in the summer of 2021.

Also given a platform in the Champions League, Gudmundsson’s gametime in Ligue 1 was split equally between starts and substitute appearances.

He has since consolidated his importance for Lille and has more than 100 appearances for the French club to his name.

An article on Ligue 1’s official website about Gudmundsson in November 2024 described him as a “Swiss army knife” thanks to his ability to play in several positions – now including centre-back too.

Gudmundsson was pivotal to Lille keeping a clean sheet against Real Madrid in a Champions League match earlier in the season, which he described as “the biggest win so far in my career.”

Eager to test himself on the biggest stages, the versatile Swede – who now has 15 caps for his country – has a big future ahead as he enters the last year of his contract with Lille.

