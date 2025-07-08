Leeds United have been given a significant YES from Sean Longstaff over a move to Elland Road, but still have one hurdle to cross after launching a third offer for the Newcastle United midfielder, journalist David Ornstein has revealed.

The Whites are striving to strengthen their squad ahead of their Premier League return – now just 41 days away as they host Everton at Elland Road – and provide Daniel Farke with the quality and experience he needs to establish his side back among the elite. But after seeing the last six sides promoted to the top flight of English football falling immediately on to their sword, Leeds United know they have their work cut out.

However, after making three signings – all from overseas so far in Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bournauw – the Whites are now hoping to bring in signing No 4 – and this time it looks like being a player of genuine Premier League experience in Longstaff.

According to Ornstein, the Whites are now ‘pushing’ to get a deal over the line for the 27-year-old Newcastle United midfielder. Writing on The Athletic, he claims Leeds have submitted a third offer to their Premier League counterparts worth £10m (€11.6m, $13.6m) plus £2m in add-ons, and taking the overall fee to a £12m (€13.9m, $16.3m) package.

Ornstein claims Newcastle are yet to reply to the offer, but suggests the Whites are unlikely to raise it again, feeling it is ‘close to the limit’ as far as the West Yorkshire side are concerned.

And the journalist suggests they do have other candidates on their radar if a move for Longstaff does not come to fruition.

However, with personal terms already in place for the midfielder to move to Elland Road and with the player having said YES to the move, the Whites will have some confidence an agreement can be reached – moreso because Newcastle have made it clear they are open to his sale with just 12 months remaining on his current contract at St James’ Park.

Our reporter Darren Witcoop revealed on Monday that the Whites were ready to try again for Longstaff, while also revealing interest in another Newcastle star in Joe Willock.

However, the path to the latter looked far more complicated with the attacking midfielder instead having set his sights on a move elsewhere in the Premier League.

In addition to Longstaff, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has also revealed Leeds United have now also ‘made contact’ over a deal for two-times capped Germany midfielder Anton Stach.

IN-DEPTH ⚪🟡🔵 Every completed Leeds United transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Leeds looking to add Stach and Longstaff

Indeed, sources confirmed Leeds’ interest in Hoffenheim star Stach last week, and with Farke and sporting director Adam Underwood seeing the Bundesliga as a crucial part of their transfer strategy this summer, feeling players there can be picked up for lesser fees than their Premier League counterparts.

Now revealing the latest on that move, Plettenberg posted on X: ‘Leeds have made contact to sign Anton Stach. There is no official offer yet to TSG Hoffenheim. The 26-year-old central midfielder is under contract there until 2027. A deal is possible.’

Described as a ball-winning midfielder, it’s understood Hoffenheim value the towering midfielder in the €20m (£17.3m, $23.5m) bracket – a fair fee for a player who has racked up close to 100 matches in the Bundesliga.

Indeed, there remains a chance Leeds could sign both players to strengthen their engine room this summer, though with deals also required for a new left-back – a move for Gabriel Gudmundsson is also close – a goalkeeper, a striker, a new No 10 and also a possible return for Manor Solomon also targeted, Leeds may have to consider their options carefully.

What is plainly obvious, though, is that a move for Longstaff is indeed their next immediate priority.

And with the player having green-lit the move – and in Ornstein’s words as a Newcastle academy graduate, Longstaff wants his boyhood team to be compensated rather than face losing him as a free agent next summer – Leeds will soon hope for a positive answer from the Magpies.

Leeds United transfer latest: Southampton star wanted; Rodrigo Muniz battle

According to Witcoop, Leeds also have a strong interest in signing Southampton’s Shea Charles, having tracked the Northern Ireland international for the bulk of last season. Any deal, though, may come quite steep with the midfielder having already held talks over his role in the side in the upcoming season under new boss Will Still.

In terms of a new striker, Tottenham Hotspur have been given an instant response after reportedly launching an offer for top Leeds target Rodrigo Muniz, and with Fulham insisting on a hefty asking price, it seems to have scared off both sides.

On the outgoing front, it seems a decision will soon be reached on the future of Jack Harrison after his two-year loan at Everton ended. The winger, due to report back at Thorp Arch on Monday, is, however, expected to finally seal a permanent move away, for a cut-price fee.

Longstaff to Leeds: A player with proven Premier League experience