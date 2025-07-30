Leeds United are pushing hard to make Leicester star James Justin summer signing No 8 at Elland Road as a replacement for the departing Isaac Schmidt and amid new details of his exit – while the Whites have learned a 2024 target can join this summer.

The Whites have been working hard on strengthening their squad over the off-season as they prepare for their return to the Premier League after a two-year absence, adding a physical and tall element to their side with their seven new additions so far. But with just over three weeks until the start of the new season, Leeds United are far from done adding to their squad just yet.

Indeed, boss Daniel Farke still has ambitions to strengthen in attack and is hoping to still land on a new left-winger to fill the void left by last season’s loan star, Manor Solomon, while a big-name striker signing is still on their agenda, with both Patrick Bamford cleared to leave and Mateo Joseph pushing for an exit too.

However, before either of those moves go through, the next transfer at Elland Road will likely be a sale and it emerged on Monday evening that Farke’s 2024 summer signing, Schmidt, is now closing on an exit away from West Yorkshire after just one season.

Before the Switzerland international’s exit is sanctioned, however, Farke would like to sign more full-back cover and LeedsUnitedNews now reports that the Whites have ‘serious interest’ in securing the services of Leicester star Justin.

On his day, the once-capped England star is considered one of the best full-backs around, and with his ability to cover at both left-back and right-back, he would be an extremely astute addition for Farke.

And with his contract at Leicester now into its final 12 months, there is increased optimism at Leeds that a relatively cheap deal can be done for the 27-year-old’s services.

Comfortable with the ball at his feet and capable of supporting the attack, Justin would add ample cover and competition for both Jayden Bogle at right-back and Gabriel Gudmundsson at left-back, while Sam Byram provides further cover for both players after agreeing a one-year extension to his deal at Elland Road.

DON’T MISS ⚪🔵🟡 Every completed Leeds United transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Leeds ready to sell Schmidt; links re-emerge for 2024 target after Paixao miss

Meanwhile, we understand that Leeds are ready to allow Werder Bremen an option to sign Schmidt permanently this summer as part of his planned loan move to the Bundesliga.

The full-back, who can play on either flank, failed to impress Farke after arriving for an initial fee of £2.5m, rising to £4.6m with add-ons, from St Gallen last summer.

Indeed, in his solitary season at Elland Road, Schmidt managed a very modest 71 minutes of action for the Whites in the Championship, appearing 12 times off the substitutes’ bench.

Now with a loan move to Bremen entering the final stages and understood to have been agreed, subject to a final green light from Leeds, the Whites are prepared to let the 25-year-old leave on loan and grant the Bundesliga side the option to make the deal permanent in either the January window, or next summer when the deal arrives.

Leeds will hope to claw back as much of their original €3m investment as possible for Schmidt.

In the meantime, Leeds are once again being linked with a move for 2024 transfer target Jonathan Rowe.

The Whites missed out on the England Under-21s Championship winner last summer when he opted for a move to join Marseille ahead of a move to Elland Road.

However, after Farke and Co were this week beaten by Marseille again, this time for the signing of Igor Paixao, Rowe’s future has once again come under the spotlight.

To that end, it’s claimed Roberto De Zerbi’s side are considering his sale for a fee of around £14m (€16m, $18.7m) after they complete a deal for Paixao, and with the Whites linked with a move for the 22-year-old once again.

However, as Gazzetta dello Sport, as cited by Tuttomercatoweb, claims, Leeds are joined by Atalanta in the possible hunt with the Serie A side reported to be looking at the former Norwich man as an option to replace Ademola Lookman in their attack and with the prolific winger subject of strong interest from Inter Milan.

Leeds transfer round-up: 122-goal Roma striker linked; two new winger targets

Meanwhile, Leeds have been credited with a strong interest in signing Roma striker Artem Dovbyk, with reports in the Italian press revealing the Serie A side’s asking price for the powerful Ukrainian striker, while two new wingers have also come on to Farke’s radar in the wake of missing out on Paixao.

Elsewhere, the Whites have been given serious encouragement that a £50m-rated striker could be the next to move to Elland Road after it was revealed the player is aware of their interest and is open to the possible move.

And finally, Leeds have been told why a deal for Solomon still remains possible and with a potential late summer window deal on the cards for the Israeli.

Register your vote: Where will Leeds finish in the Premier League?