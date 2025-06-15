Leeds United are closing in on the FREE signing of Wolfsburg centre-forward Lukas Nmecha, with the timeline for his arrival at Elland Road now revealed.

Daniel Farke are looking to add reinforcements in several areas as they prepare for life in the Premier League again, after sealing automatic promotion from the Championship.

Speculation is rife that injury-prone striker Patrick Bamford could leave Leeds this summer, with Wrexham among the clubs reportedly keeping tabs on the 31-year-old.

Leeds are keen to sign a new striker regardless, and according to a big update from journalist Ben Jacobs, they’re set to win the race for Wolfsburg ace Nmecha.

“Lukas Nmecha is close to joining Leeds United on a free transfer from Wolfsburg. 26-year-old ex-Manchester City attacker will be out of contract from 1 July,” Jacobs posted on X.

Former Man City man Nmecha, who made just three appearances for the Premier League giants, could be a good back-up striker for Leeds.

The 26-year-old German international has struggled to find consistent form since his £11m switch to Wolfsburg in 2021, notching 19 goals in 85 appearances for the Bundesliga club. Nmecha has fallen down the pecking order at Wolfsburg and is ready to take on a new challenge in the Premier League with Leeds.

Leeds push to seal double signing

Nmecha could prove to be a valuable addition in attack for Leeds, and snapping him up on a free transfer means they can spend their funds on other areas.

Daniel Farke is also keen to bring in defensive reinforcements, and as TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti reported on June 12, Udinese centre-back Jaka Bijol figures highly on their shortlist, with talks with his agents ongoing.

And in an update on June 14, it was reported that Leeds are now on the cusp of reaching an agreement on personal terms with Bijol.

The last hurdle to signing the 26-year-old defender, capped 63 times by Slovenia, is agreeing on a fee with Udinese.

The Italian side are understood to value Bijol in the region of €20m (£17m, $23m).

