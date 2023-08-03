Leeds transfer news: Shock Saudi offer involving former star comes in to put leader’s words to the test

In a surprising turn of events, Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has become one of the latest players to be linked with a transfer to a club in Saudi Arabia.

Cooper captained Leeds to relegation from the Premier League last season, instantly sending a stern message in the dressing room to any uncommitted teammates who didn’t want to stay for their challenge for immediate promotion back to the top tier.

Several players have since left Leeds, including Robin Koch, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Rodrigo Moreno and most recently Maximilian Wober.

Cooper wouldn’t have been expected to be among their list of departures, but he too is now the subject of interest from elsewhere.

According to talkSPORT‘s transfer notebook, Saudi second-tier side Al Qadsiah have identified the Scotland international as a potential target.

Al Qadsiah are managed by former Leeds striker Robbie Fowler and their squad already includes Joel Robles, who left Leeds on a free transfer after their relegation.

Now, they are ready to make a lucrative offer to Cooper in an attempt to prevent him from setting out on a 10th season in Leeds colours.

There is no indication yet as to whether or not Cooper will accept the offer. It seems significant enough to put his resolve to the test, though, following on from his own impassioned message after Leeds’ drop to the Championship.

In addition, Cooper also shared on social media that he would “never turn my back on my club”.

Cooper, formerly of Hull City and Chesterfield, has made 264 appearances in all competitions for Leeds, but featured in fewer than half of their Premier League matches last season.

Due to turn 32 at the end of this month, he is already into the final year of his contract at Elland Road.

Back in the 2019-20 season, Cooper made 38 appearances on Leeds’ route to the Championship title. He might have been planning for a second promotion push with the club, but now has an alternative to consider.

Al Qadsiah, meanwhile, are aiming to return to their own top flight in Saudi Arabia after suffering relegation in 2021.

Liam Cooper expecting challenging Championship campaign

As for the situation at Leeds, Cooper recently said: “After the Tottenham game last year when our fate was decided, I was one to speak up in the changing room and I made it clear, if you don’t want to be here next season – I won’t repeat what I said, it was one of those.

“That’s the way it’s got to be. To play for this club you’ve got to invest in it, you’ve got to give your life for it and certainly, those in the stands won’t accept anything else apart from that. That was the message and the message is still the same. We need players who are invested.

“We’ve got a group of players now committed to the goal. We know what’s expected of us, we know the expectations of the club and we’ve got to go embrace that and hit it head-on.

“We all know what the Championship demands of each other, how committed you need to be and how hard it’s going to be to get out of it.

“Anybody who thinks it’s going to be a walk in the park or stroll then they’ve got a big shock coming. So that’s the message to the boys.”

With Koch and Wober having departed, Cooper could have a bigger role to play in Leeds’ defence if he stays to fulfil his contract.

One of their signings so far has been Ethan Ampadu, who can also play at centre-back. But there could still be plenty of opportunities for Cooper to prove himself under the management of new boss Daniel Farke.

The interference from Al Qadsiah means his future is unclear for the time being, though.