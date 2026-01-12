Leeds’ hopes of signing Union Berlin defender Danilho Doekhi have gained further momentum after the Bundesliga side lined up his replacement in defence, while sources have revealed all on the towering Dutchman’s transfer plans around a move to the Premier League.

Leeds United are in a good place right now, having lost just one of their last nine games; that being the agonising last-ditch 90+12th-minute winner scored by Harvey Barnes in their 4-3 loss to Newcastle last week. That fine form has enabled the Whites to open up an eight-point lead on the relegation places, and into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

And with Leeds’ improvement aided by a change of formation implemented by Daniel Farke at the back end of November at Manchester City, plans to strengthen the squad over the second half of the season have now been amended.

While Leeds ideally want to add another creative outlet to their ranks – and sources confirm that in-form summer target Harry Wilson remains on their wishlist with his contract at Fulham continuing to wind down – the Whites are also now focusing on the addition of another centre-half; now seen as a priority by Farke in the wake of their switch to a three-man central defence.

Those frailties were recently exposed by an ankle injury suffered by Joe Rodon, who was forced to sit out the draws against Liverpool and Manchester United. And while Sebastiaan Bournauw performed well in his absence, a lack of cover on the bench meant Leeds were only one injury away from needing to alter their system.

As a result, our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed last week that Leeds are making a beeline towards the capture of Union Berlin defender Doekhi.

Since our report came out, Leeds’ interest in the 6ft 3in Dutchman has been confirmed by both Kicker and Florian Plettenberg, with the latter now also revealing that Union Berlin now expect Doekhi to depart and are mobilising towards the signing of his replacement.

Per Plettenberg, the Bundesliga side are ‘on the verge of agreeing a deal’ for Royal Antwerp defender Zeno Van Den Bosch, who will sign a deal with the Bundesliga side until 2030, and with the player very much seen as an immediate replacement for Doekhi.

Now, another revelation from Fletcher has explained why Leeds fancy their chances of getting their hands on the 27-year-old’s signature…

Doekhi greenlights Premier League move as Union Berlin price emerges

Per Fletcher, sources have indicated that 27-year-old Dutch defender is ‘very keen’ on a move to the Premier League and, particularly Elland Road, where a move to England is seen as an ideal next step in his career.

Furthermore, Doehk has made it clear to Union Berlin that he will not be signing an extension.

With the capital club operating on one of the smaller budgets in the Bundesliga, they have made it clear to Doekhi’s agents that they are prepared to sell him this month, informing suitors of their €13 million (£11.3m, $15.1m) valuation.

Leeds, for their part, are staying patient in their quest to add Doehki to their ranks. While we can confirm Farke has made the Dutchman – a target of his from his days as Norwich boss – a firm target in 2026, the Whites believe a patient approach is required to secure his signing.

And we understand that Leeds believe a deal is there to be done for lower than Union’s asking price across the latter phase of the January window.

Reports over the weekend, from Kicker, claimed Aston Villa were also keen on Doehki’s signature, though sources are yet to confirm if interest from Unai Emery’s side is genuine at this stage and with Leeds very much at the head of the queue as things stand.

Doekhi, who joined Union from Vitesse in the summer of 2022, has been a revelation in Germany, scoring six goals this season – including four headed league efforts – making him Europe’s most prolific centre-back from set pieces over recent years.

His aerial dominance, composure, and experience in multiple defensive systems make him an ideal fit for Farke’s tactics, alongside familiar faces like Pascal Struijk and former Union loanee Brenden Aaronson.

While no “official” bid has been lodged yet, the Whites have spoken to Union to understand the conditions of a deal.

Leeds, for their part, are now ready to put their focus into bringing Doehki in and believe the addition of another centre-half is essential in their quest to retain their Premier League status.

Bundesliga experts have also labelled the potential transfer as a “no-brainer” for the Whites.

Leeds round-up: Callum Wilson truths; Manor Solomon snub

Meanwhile, sources have shed light on whether Callum Wilson is heading to Leeds United as West Ham prepare to finalise a mutual termination of his contract just five months after he joined the club.

The 33-year-old striker has also been linked with both Celtic and Ipswich Town.

Elsewhere, an audacious attempt to bring a Real Madrid star to West Yorkshire has ultimately failed to get off the ground.

And in case you missed it, sources have revealed the reasons why the Whites passed up the chance to re-sign Manor Solomon this month, despite Tottenham reducing his asking price to a new low and with his agent making clear the Israeli was open to a return.

