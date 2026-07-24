Leeds United working on striker move as two exciting targets revealed

Ermedin Demirovic is an option for Leeds United

Leeds United are working on the addition of a new striker this summer as they look to strengthen their attacking options alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

While the club remain engaged in talks over goalkeeper James Trafford, attention has also turned firmly towards recruiting a forward capable of challenging for, or sharing, the number nine role.

One name on the radar is Stuttgart’s Ermedin Demirovic. The experienced forward has been assessed by Leeds, though no formal offer or approach has yet been made.

He features on the club’s list of potential targets but is attracting interest from several sides across Europe, ensuring any pursuit would face competition.

Sources indicate Leeds are not alone among Premier League clubs in monitoring his situation.

Another player generating interest is Nicolo Tresoldi, who has been highlighted as one to watch.

The young striker is firmly on Leeds’ radar as they evaluate options to inject pace, movement and goal threat into their forward line.

Tottenham Hotspur have also shown keen interest, having scouted Tresoldi extensively throughout the second half of last season.

The striker will decide his future carefully.

He has been superb for Club Brugge and again has interest across the top five leagues.

The Italian-born U21 German international is admired by new Germany boss Jurgen Klopp and is hopeful of getting into the senior national side.

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Leeds want new striker, goalkeeper

He is keen on a move that allows him the chance to be seen by the new Germany manager.

The dual focus on goalkeeping and attacking reinforcements reflects Leeds’ desire to build a more competitive squad and challenge higher up the table.

Calvert-Lewin provides a proven focal point, yet the club recognise the need for greater depth and variety in attack.

Discussions around Trafford continue in parallel, but the search for a new centre-forward is progressing independently as recruitment staff weigh up available targets.

Any move will require careful timing and negotiation. As the summer window develops, the Whites will convert interest into concrete offers.

We can reveal the likely timeline for Leeds to sign Trafford from Manchester City.